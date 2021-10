In a few days world leaders will descend on Glasgow for the United Nations climate change talks. Much depends on it. We know climate change is already happening, and nowhere is the damage more stark than in Australia’s southwest. The southwest of Western Australia has been identified as a global drying hotspot. Since 1970, winter rainfall has declined up to 20%, river flows have plummeted and heatwaves spanning water and land have intensified. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns this will continue as emissions rise and the climate warms. Discussion of Australian ecosystems vulnerable to climate change often focuses on the...

