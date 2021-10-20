Opening Statement of Ranking Member Brian Babin at Space & Aeronautics Subcommittee Hearing on Space Nuclear Propulsion

NASA's Science Mission Directorate is seeking subject matter experts to serve as external (email) and/or virtual panel reviewers of proposals to the "ROSES" research solicitation. All of the reviewer volunteer forms may be accessed from the landing page at https://science.nasa.gov/researchers/volunteer-review-panels or just follow the links below to the individual forms. Once there, click the boxes to indicate the topics in which you consider yourself to be a subject matter expert. If your skills match our needs for that review and there are not too many organizational conflicts of interest, we will contact you to discuss scheduling.

