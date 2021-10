The Liberal City Commission met Tuesday evening with a light agenda. Approved by the Commission was an amendment to the Collection of fees for Municipal Court. The Amendment reads: “Collection fees incurred through the use of a collection agency for the collection of debts owed to Municipal Court and restitution shall be paid as additional court costs when the defendant fails to pay the same; the cost of collection assessed against the defendant shall not exceed the maximum amount as allowed by law.” Also it goes on to state “The cost of collection of debts owed to Municipal Court is assessed against the Defendant as an additional court cost; the cost of collection shall not exceed the maximum amount as allowed by law.”

LIBERAL, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO