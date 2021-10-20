TVN S.A. contracts additional capacity at Eutelsat's HOTBIRD video neighbourhood
TVN S.A. contracts additional capacity at Eutelsat's HOTBIRD video neighbourhood Multi-year agreement leveraging HOTBIRD's unparalleled coverage of Europe Consolidating long-standing partnership with anchor customer Paris, 20 October 2021 – Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) and TVN S.A. have signed a multi-year agreement enabling Poland’s leading media company to secure incremental in-orbit...www.spaceref.com
Comments / 0