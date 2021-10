As London is central to a lot of other countries in the UK and Europe, it’s easy to take off for a weekend and explore a new place. This past weekend, I did exactly that. Personally, a big part of my heritage comes from Scotland. Before I came to London, it was a place I would commonly hear reference to from family members. I knew I had to get over there if this was the one place my grandma told me to go to. Grandma… if you’re reading this, I did it! And the highland cows were nothing short of what you made them out to be!

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO