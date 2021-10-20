NBA News: Check Out The Awesome Video Myles Turner Tweeted

Myles Turner Tweeted out a super cool video on Wednesday before the Indiana Pacers play the Charlotte Hornets in the first game of their 2021-22 regular season.

The Tweet from Turner can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The former Texas Longhorn is entering his seventh season in the NBA (all with the Pacers) and was the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

He averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game last season.

He also led the entire NBA in blocks per game (for the second time) with 3.4 per game.

Related stories on NBA basketball