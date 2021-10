The Cougars traveled to Gardner and walked out with a 34-21 victory over the hometown Trailblazers. The first half was a defensive struggle as each team could only muster 1 touchdown a piece. The Cougars lone first half touchdown came on a 53 yard scamper by Micah Scott. Scott ended the night leading the Cougar offense in rushing with 124 yards on 13 carries. The second half provided some great Friday Night highlights as the Cougars put up 27 points to finish off the Blazers. Malik O’Atis fumbled into the endzone on a 3 yard plunge and it was recovered by Kael Farkes for his first touchdown of the season. Connor Berlin blocked a punt and recovered it in the endzone for another second half score. The Cougars used the ground game to control the clock and the score. The rushing attack put up a total of 273 yards on 30 carries. Your Cougars are back in action next Friday for a home contest against the Raiders of Shawnee Mission South. Kickoff is set for 7pm at the North District Stadium and the Senior players and managers will be honored before the game. Come support the Cougars!

FOOTBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO