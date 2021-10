The Lakers were about to board a plane for a game in Sacramento, when Carmelo Anthony put down his meal, sat down and let the media in the room on a little secret. Yeah, patience has been a theme for the Lakers’ stars whenever they’ve been asked how long it’s going to take for the Lakers to look like a team with stars instead of stars on the same team. But maybe, just maybe, there have been enough glimpses in the last two weeks for optimism to exist even with the team winless heading into their preseason finale with Sacramento.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO