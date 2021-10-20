Taboo Categories, Like Pooping, Inspire Tushy Founder to Innovate

For many people, there’s the “thing you love to do”…and there’s your job. But what if your passion project could be your full-time gig? If you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you’re considering that path.
My twin sister Tali and I are the co-founders of Astrostyle, an astrology brand that reaches millions every month with daily horoscopes, online courses, self-published books, and tools that empower people to thrive in love, career, and self-awareness using their unique birth charts. (Whew! #ElevatorPitchComplete)
It sounds impressive, but it was no overnight success. Getting here was a winding, 20-year odyssey. We want to help shorten...
Comments / 0