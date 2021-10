It may be hard to believe, but we are inching toward the sixth anniversary of Prince‘s untimely passing. In the aftermath of his untimely passing, fans of the iconic musician have turned to a number of his past classics as a way to keep his memory alive. While the classics will never get old, it is nice to get a few previously unreleased tracks from the artist’s never-ending vault. This week, Prince’s estate shared a previously unreleased demo of “Do Me, Baby.” Created during his Controversy era, the show-stopping ballad made way for a record like “Insatiable” down the line.

