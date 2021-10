The Italian national team have been hit by a bike theft at the UCI World Track Championships after 20 bikes were taken from their hotel in Lille. Italy has been the most successful squad at the Worlds in Roubaix this week, picking up seven medals including golds in the men's Team Pursuit and women's Scratch and Elimination races, but thieves have put a major dampener on the week after getting away with 15 track bikes plus 15 other bikes on Friday night.

