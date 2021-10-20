CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Tight ends

By Adam Rank
 8 days ago

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are...

NFL

2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Sunday's games

2021 · 2-4-0 Grant Gordon's takeaways:. This was a crucial game for each squad, both having had lofty aspirations ahead of the season that have crashed from the heavens into the reality of six weeks of struggle. Therefore, it's all the more unfortunate the heavens opened up and drenched this game from start to finish. There were bad passes and worse drops and slipping and sliding as a freaking atmospheric river and bomb cyclone dropped on the Bay Area and blew up this game. It's hard to truly assess how a team executes when it comes amid such a sloppy mess. Still, it's hard not to wipe your eyes dry and see this as perhaps ﻿Carson Wentz﻿' best showing so far with the Colts. Despite the elements, he led a comeback and did so with as much accuracy as you could hope for and added key plays with his legs. He finished the day with three total touchdowns, throwing for two on 17-of-26 passing for 150 yards and rushing for one as part of 23 yards on the ground that included a 17-yard scamper on a third-and-16 play. He also garnered 97 yards on three throws that drew defensive pass interference calls. Wentz' departure from Philadelphia and the way things got going in Indianapolis weren't pretty, but he found a way to win ugly on Sunday night.
NFL
AOL Corp

NFL World Reacts To Major Davante Adams News

The Green Bay Packers placed star wide receiver Davante Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon, three days before they face the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Adams, who is in the middle of another typically outstanding season, has 52 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. He caught six balls for 76 yards and a TD in yesterday’s 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team.
NFL
NFL

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 8: Matt Ryan, Ryan Tannehill among NFL's most underrated right now

There's no denying Matt Ryan is on a hot streak. Atlanta's quarterback just led a 57-yard, game-winning drive in Miami to lift the Falcons to .500 on the season. If we dig a little deeper, the 2016 NFL MVP has been pretty exceptional over his past four games. Since Week 3, Ryan has thrown for 301.0 yards per game with a 10:1 TD-to-INT ratio and 107.0 passer rating while leading the Falcons to a 3-1 record. His recent play has undoubtedly impressed his first-year head coach Arthur Smith, who praised his QB after Sunday's win, calling him "criminally underrated." And I have to agree.
NFL
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: NFC teams claim five of the top six slots

The NFC rules the pro football world as the 2021 season approaches its midpoint. The Cardinals sit at No. 1 in the NFL Power Rankings for the third time in the last four weeks, with four of the five teams beneath Arizona also coming out of the National Football Conference.
NFL
NFL

NFL Week 8 underdogs: Will the Steelers knock off the Browns? Can the Lions record their first win?

4-3 WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland) The Browns took care of business against Denver minus their starting signal-caller in Baker Mayfield﻿, the league's top ground duo in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, All-Pro tackle Jack Conklin and a host of other humans. Chubb and Conklin are back in practice, but Case Keenum might have to make another start in place of the ailing Mayfield, this time against Pittsburgh's dark-magic defensive front led by game-wrecking nightmares T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward﻿. The Steelers are coming off a bye and hungry to erase memories of January's hyper-ugly wild-card melt at the hands of a Browns team that's currently in a vicious battle with the injury bug. The underrated absence of rookie defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (ankle) strips Cleveland of a laser-quick X-factor who doubles as Pro Football Focus' third-ranked linebacker. Yes, Pittsburgh's offense is tough on the eyes with Stone Age pony Ben Roethlisberger chucking quick-release lobs, but the weaponry -- Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool -- is proven, while rookie runner Najee Harris is a willing, do-everything workhorse out of the backfield. Superstitious types will note that Cleveland is roughly 0-26 when Jim Nantz and Tony Romo call the action. ("Uh-oh, Jim! I think Big Ben's still got it!" -- Romo, definitely at some point on Sunday.) Prepare for a Halloween nail-biter in which Pittsburgh attempts to fill Cleveland's bag with candy apples doused in kerosene.
NFL
NFL

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Packers-Cardinals

What a way to kick off Week 8: The two hottest teams in the NFL take a prime-time stage. The Packers (6-1) haven’t lost since Week 1, the Cardinals (7-0) haven’t lost at all, and a quarterback matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray is all but sure to thrill. That doesn’t necessarily mean a shootout is coming, however; both teams will bring defenses ranked in the NFL’s top 10 in a number of categories, including yardage per game and points per game. Potentially, it’s a preview of the Jan. 30 NFC Championship Game, but for now, it merely advances a jumbled picture of top NFC contenders that includes three other one-loss teams: the Cowboys, Rams and Buccaneers.
NFL
AOL Corp

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s J.J. Watt News

Thursday night’s Arizona Cardinals–Green Bay Packers game should be a battle between two of the NFC’s top Super Bowl contenders, but injuries threaten to take some of the shine out of the game. The Packers’ injury issues, as well as recent bout with a COVID-19 outbreak amid the wide receiver corps, are well documented. Now, Cardinals star J.J. Watt is out for tomorrow’s game.
NFL

