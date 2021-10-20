CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dune Review – Rich, Deep and Immersive

By Sayed Masoud Kazemi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally, after almost two years of waiting, we can watch the latest film by Denis Villeneuve, Dune. This movie was the dream project of the director of Arrival. And for someone who loves Frank Harbert’s Dune, I couldn’t wait to see Villeneuve’s vision of this story. Dune tells the story of...

New York Post

Fans are outraged that Zendaya is in ‘Dune’ for only 7 minutes

Zendaya stole the show in “Dune” trailers, but with only seven minutes on screen, it left something to be desired for fans. Viewers were outraged after learning she would only be featured for a very limited amount of time in the movie, which is more than two hours long. Naturally,...
Variety

‘Dune’ Star Rebecca Ferguson on the Sci-Fi Epic, Timothée Chalamet and Moving Into Leading Roles

In Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Rebecca Ferguson plays Lady Jessica, lover of the world ruler portrayed by Oscar Isaac and matriarch to Timothée Chalamet’s messiah-in-waiting. She is a doting mother who is distracted by the pressures of a royal household, but more importantly, she is  brimming over with a supernatural power that could bring about revolution. That dynamic is not a bad allegory for Ferguson’s career. Having largely served as a second name on the call sheet behind male co-stars in the massive films that pepper her IMDb page, Ferguson has consistently dazzled critics and audiences — emerging as both an anchor...
ComicBook

Dune Review: A Stunning and Imperfect Piece of Cinematic Art

Adapting any beloved piece of fiction from book to screen is a daunting task, but for Frank Herbert's 1965 science-fiction epic Dune, that daunting task is something more than just a challenge. It's been an outright nightmare, in a sense, with the book considered by some to be "unfilmable" due to its complexity and, indeed, numerous failed attempts came about in the 1970s, followed by David Lynch's critically panned and commercially disappointing 1984 film. Upon hearing that Denis Villeneuve was taking on the world of Dune, many were left intrigued and apprehensive at the same time. Now, Villeneuve's Dune has finally arrived and it is not only easily the best adaptation of Herbert's classic, it is a work of cinematic grandeur, bringing the far-flung world of Arrakis brilliantly alive in a way fans have only dreamed, but it's not a film without flaw.
The Hollywood Reporter

Timothee Chalamet Wins Box Office Doubleheader With ‘Dune’ and ‘French Dispatch’

Timothée Chalamet enjoyed a successful doubleheader at the domestic box office over the weekend as two of his high-profile films opened to strong numbers: Dune and The French Dispatch. Dune in particular is another defining moment for the young actor. The sci-fi epic, from Warner Bros. and Legendary, marks the first time Chalamet has played the lead role in a major Hollywood studio tentpole. “I think we’ve only begun to scratch at the surface of his unique talents,” Legendary’s vice chairman worldwide production Mary Parent told The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday. “He’s a legitimate movie star, and has that intangible thing that...
weaa.org

Sci-Fi epic 'Dune' is an immersive but incomplete experience

Dune may not be the best new movie you'll see this year, but it's easily the most new movie you'll see this year. I left the theater feeling overwhelmed and a little parched, as though I'd spent two hours and 35 minutes being pummeled by hot desert winds and blinding sandstorms. The world of Frank Herbert's novel feels big and immersive here in a way it never has on-screen, with its futuristic spacecraft, cavernous fortresses and, of course, terrifying sand worms.
Variety

Director Denis Villeneuve and Warner Bros. Want to Make ‘Dune: Part II.’ So Why Hasn’t the Sequel Been Announced Yet?

Years ago, filmmaker Denis Villeneuve had agreed to adapt “Dune,” Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, under one condition: the sweeping saga about warring political dynasties that clash over access to a vital planet could not be confined to only one movie. “The story is so rich and complex that, in order to be faithful to the book, we’ll need to make at least two movies,” Villeneuve explained in 2020. “That was a deal right at the start.” Days before the first installment — starring Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa — premiered in theaters and on...
Vulture

Dune, Reviewed by Someone Who Popped an Edible Beforehand

Vulture is recirculating its coverage of Dune in celebration of the epic’s long-awaited release on HBO Max and theaters. The first time I tried edibles, I had a vision in which a pair of harpies reminded me that one day I would die. The second time I tried edibles, I hallucinated a never-ending procession of animals emerging from a black hole. The third time I tried edibles, I saw palm groves bursting into flames, a lifeless desert becoming a maw of death, and most amazing of all, a blue-eyed Timothée Chalamet. But that was okay, because I was at a TIFF screening of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, and all of those things were supposed to happen.
Journal Tribune

Review: DUNE is a weird, scary, and biblical space epic

"A great man does not seek to lead; he is called to it.”. This weekend saw the long-awaited release of Denis Villenueve’s grandiose, star-studded, adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal 1965 novel DUNE in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service. Surviving the COVID-19 pandemic, WB’s two-and-a-half-hour blockbuster is well worth the wait.
Volante

Rachel Review: “Dune,” confusing enough to watch

On Friday, “Dune” was released in theaters and for streaming on HBO Max released. It stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Jason Momoa. The film “Dune” follows Chalamet’s character Paul and his family, the House of Atreides, which has been selected to take control over a planet that holds the resource for the main source of space travel. With this change in Paul’s life, his destiny is put into motion as his family is targeted by the emperor.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dune 2’ a Go From Legendary, Warner Bros.

Denis Villeneuve is officially returning to Arakis. The filmmaker’s dream of completing his two-part Dune series is becoming a reality, with Legendary and Warner Bros. on Tuesday announcing they are moving ahead with a sequel that will hit theaters Oct. 20, 2023. The first Dune opened in cinemas and hit HBO Max simultaneously on Oct. 22. It earned a strong $40.1 million in its domestic debut, the biggest of Villeneuve’s career as well as the biggest opening of the year for Warner Bros., which sent its entire 2021 slate day-and-date to streaming. Whether or not to make a sequel was Legendary’s call. “I...
The Independent

Dune 2 officially announced by Timothee Chalamet

Dune: Part 2 has officially been greenlit.Timothee Chalamet and Legendary Entertainment announced the news on Twitter that the sequel will hit cinemas 20 October 2023.In a statement, Legendary said: “We would not have gotten to this point without the extraordinary vision of Denis and the amazing work of his talented crew, the writers, our stellar cast, our partners at Warner Bros, and of course the fans! Here’s to more Dune.”Released simultaneously in the US to cinemas and the HBO Max streaming service, Dune has been a box office hit around the globe.The story was always intended to be...
The Hollywood Reporter

Camerimage: Competition Lineup Unveiled, Includes ‘Dune,’ ‘Belfast,’ ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’

The EnergaCamerimage international cinematography film festival has unwrapped its main competition lineup, which includes Belfast, Dune and The Tragedy of Macbeth, which will be the opening night film, with director Joel Coen and DP Bruno Delbonnel scheduled to attend. Camerimage, held annually in Poland, has become a bellwether for what’s to come in the cinematography Oscar race. In three of the past five years, the winners of Camerimage’s Golden Frog have gone on to earn Oscar nominations in cinematography. Those films include 2016’s Lion, 2019’s Joker and 2020’s Nomadland. The 2017 Camerimage winner, On Body and Soul, was nominated in the foreign-language film Oscar category. The festival’s 2018 Golden...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dune’ Actor David Dastmalchian Reflects on His Life-Changing Year

David Dastmalchian is closing out the biggest year of his career, one that has been both fulfilling, challenging and, at times, heartbreaking. In August, Dastmalchian rose to a new level of prominence thanks to his breakout performance as The Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad, and now less than three months later, he is back on the big screen with Dune, the sweeping epic from frequent collaborator Denis Villeneuve, who cast Dasmatlchian as the villainous Piter De Vries, a human-computer and right-hand man of the monstrous Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard). Dune represents a full-circle moment for Dastmalchian, who was preparing for...
The Independent

'Dune' to get sequel, with theater-only release set for 2023

“Dune” isn't done. Legendary Entertainment announced Tuesday that Denis Villeneuve s “Dune," which adapts the first half of Frank Herbert's 1965 science-fiction epic, will get a sequel. Whether that would be the case had been an unanswered question throughout the film's release, which was delayed a year by the pandemic and ultimately debuted both in theaters and on HBO Max Warner Bros. Chairman Toby Emmerich said the studio will release “Dune: Part II” in October 2023. This time, the release is expected to be exclusively in theaters. Arguing that “Dune” belonged to the big screen, Villeneuve had protested passionately...
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Dune - Review

Dune was my most anticipated film of 2021 for quite some time – Denis Villeneuve adapting Frank Herbert’s novel, one of the ultimate science fiction classics in a bid to turn around the film from the messy but still somewhat enjoyable 1984 film from David Lynch that ended up being so bad even Lynch himself has openly admitted that he hated it. Thankfully, Villeneuve – director of Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival – delivers an improvement on the 1984 film with a perfect example of few better pairings between author and director since arguably Ben Wheatley and J.G. Ballard. On paper, everything about Dune looks good – mind-blowingly epic visuals from cinematographer Grieg Fraser (Rogue One, The Batman), that deserve the big-screen spectacle, and the all-star cast really help add extra gravitas to this.
WCNC

'Dune: Part 2', which was no guarantee, gets green light from studio

Legendary Entertainment announced Tuesday that Denis Villeneuve's “Dune," which adapts the first half of Frank Herbert's 1965 science-fiction epic, will get a sequel. Whether that would be the case had been an unanswered question throughout the film's release, which was delayed a year by the pandemic and ultimately debuted both in theaters and on HBO Max.
