Dune Review – Rich, Deep and Immersive

Adapting any beloved piece of fiction from book to screen is a daunting task, but for Frank Herbert's 1965 science-fiction epic Dune, that daunting task is something more than just a challenge. It's been an outright nightmare, in a sense, with the book considered by some to be "unfilmable" due to its complexity and, indeed, numerous failed attempts came about in the 1970s, followed by David Lynch's critically panned and commercially disappointing 1984 film. Upon hearing that Denis Villeneuve was taking on the world of Dune, many were left intrigued and apprehensive at the same time. Now, Villeneuve's Dune has finally arrived and it is not only easily the best adaptation of Herbert's classic, it is a work of cinematic grandeur, bringing the far-flung world of Arrakis brilliantly alive in a way fans have only dreamed, but it's not a film without flaw.

