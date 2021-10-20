CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Menopausal hormone therapy and risk of oesophageal adenocarcinoma in a population-based cohort study

By Shao-Hua Xie
 9 days ago

Oesophageal adenocarcinoma is characterised by a strong male predominance. We aimed to test the hypothesis that menopausal hormonal therapy decreases the risk of oesophageal adenocarcinoma. Methods. This population-based cohort study included all women who used systemic menopausal hormonal therapy (exposed) in Sweden between 2005 and 2018. For each exposed...

Nature.com

Intensive lipid-lowering therapy in high-risk diabetic patients

Hypertension, dyslipidemia, and diabetes mellitus (DM) are major risk factors for atherosclerotic diseases, and there are several recommendations for their treatment. Regarding low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels, the European Society of Cardiology/European Atherosclerosis Society cholesterol guidelines recommend a target LDL-C level <55"‰mg/dl in patients with very high risk and <70"‰mg/dl in patients with high cardiovascular (CV) risk [1]. Regarding intensive lipid-lowering therapy, Khan et al. performed a meta-analysis of 11 randomized controlled trials (130,070 patients) comparing intensive lipid-lowering therapy (LDL-C"‰<"‰70"‰mg/dl) and less-intensive lipid-lowering therapy (LDL-C"‰â‰¥"‰70"‰mg/dl) [2]. Compared with the less-intensive lipid-lowering therapy, intensive lipid-lowering therapy was significantly associated with the lower risk of all-cause mortality [risk ratio (RR) 0.94 (95% confidence interval 0.89"“1.00), P"‰="‰0.04], CV mortality [RR 0.90 (0.81"“1.00), P"‰="‰0.04], myocardial infarction [RR 0.80 (0.72"“0.90), P"‰<"‰0.001], cerebrovascular events [RR 0.81 (0.73"“0.90), P"‰<"‰0.001], and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs) [RR 0.89 (0.84"“0.93), P"‰<"‰0.001]. Although concerns exist that extremely low levels of LDL-C can enhance the risk of cancer, DM, and hemorrhagic stroke, there are no significant differences between intensive lipid-lowering and less-intensive lipid-lowering therapies in terms of cancer, DM, or hemorrhagic stroke. The researchers concluded that treatment to achieve LDL-C levels below 70"‰mg/dl using intensive lipid-lowering therapy can safely reduce the risk of mortality and MACEs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Blood pressure, frailty status, and all-cause mortality in elderly hypertensives; The Nambu Cohort Study

Antihypertensive therapy is pivotal for reducing cardiovascular events. The 2019 Guidelines for the Management of Hypertension set a target blood pressure (BP) of <140/90"‰mmHg for persons older than 75 years of age. Optimal BP levels for older persons with frailty, however, are controversial because evidence for the relationship between BP level and prognosis by frailty status is limited. Here, we evaluated the relationship between systolic BP and frailty status with all-cause mortality in ambulatory older hypertensive patients using data from the Nambu Cohort study. A total of 535 patients (age 78 [70"“84] years, 51% men, 37% with frailty) were prospectively followed for a mean duration of 41 (34"“43) months. During the follow-up period, 49 patients died. Mortality rates stratified by systolic BP and frailty status were lowest in patients with systolic BP"‰<"‰140"‰mmHg and non-frailty, followed by those with systolic BP"‰â‰¥"‰140"‰mmHg and non-frailty. Patients with frailty had the highest mortality regardless of the BP level. The adjusted hazard ratios (95% confidence intervals) of each category for all-cause mortality were as follows: â‰¥140"‰mmHg/Non-frailty 3.19 (1.12"“11.40), <140"‰mmHg/Frailty 4.72 (1.67"“16.90), and â‰¥140"‰mmHg/Frailty 3.56 (1.16"“13.40) compared with <140"‰mmHg/Non-frailty as a reference. These results indicated that frail patients have a poor prognosis regardless of their BP levels. Non-frail patients, however, with systolic BP levels <140"‰mmHg had a better prognosis. Frailty may be a marker to differentiate patients who are likely to gain benefit from antihypertensive medication among older hypertensives.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Statins linked to reduced risk of death from COVID-19 in major population study

Statins are a recommended and common intervention for preventing cardiovascular events by reducing levels of lipoprotein cholesterol in the blood. During the pandemic, it has been debated whether statins influence the risk of death from COVID-19. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have now conducted the largest population study to date in the field. The study, which is published in PLOS Medicine, indicates that statin treatment slightly lowers COVID-19 mortality.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The association between general and central obesity and the risks of coronary heart disease in women with and without a familial predisposition to obesity: findings from the Danish Nurse Cohort

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Several studies show an increased risk of coronary heart disease (CHD) among people with obesity, but it is largely unknown whether this association also depends on a familial predisposition to obesity. This study examined if associations between Body Mass Index (BMI) or waist circumference (WC) and incident CHD differed among Danish female nurses with and without familial overweight and obesity. Analyses were based on data from the Danish Nurse Cohort (n"‰="‰20,701). Self-reported height, weight and self-measured WC were assessed in 1999, as was information on familial overweight/obesity, defined as having one or both parents with overweight/obesity. Information on the development of or death from CHD was collected from nationwide Danish registries in 2015. Analyses were based on Cox proportional hazard regression models adjusted for potential confounding factors. Both BMI and WC were directly associated with CHD risk, but we found no evidence of effect modification from familial predisposition to obesity. Hence a familial predisposition to obesity does not seem to influence the risk of CHD associated with general or central obesity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Associations of kidney tests at medical facilities and health checkups with incidence of end-stage kidney disease: a retrospective cohort study

No study has assessed the association between no health checkup and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). This retrospective cohort study, including 69,147 adults aged"‰â‰¥"‰40Â years in Japan who were insured by the National Health Insurance and the Late-Stage Medical Care System for the Elderly, assessed the associations of kidney tests at medical facilities and health checkups with incident ESKD. The main exposure was the histories of kidney tests using dipstick urinalysis and/or serum creatinine measurement at medical facilities and checkups in the past year: "checkups," "no kidney test (without checkup)," and "kidney tests (without checkup)" groups. During the median observational period of 5.0Â years, ESKD was observed in 246 (0.8%) men and 124 (0.3%) women. The "no kidney test" group was associated with ESKD in men (adjusted subhazard ratio of "no kidney test" vs. "checkups": 1.66 [95% confidence interval, 1.04"“2.65], but not in women. Age-specific subgroup analyses identified the "no kidney test" group as a high-risk population of ESKD in elderly men (1.30 [0.70"“2.41] and 2.72 [1.39"“5.33] in men aged 40"“74 and"‰â‰¥"‰75Â years, respectively). Elderly men with no kidney test at medical facilities and no health checkup were at higher risk of ESKD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Association between high systolic blood pressure and objective hearing impairment among Japanese adults: a facility-based retrospective cohort study

This retrospective longitudinal study examined the association between systolic blood pressure and hearing impairment among 13,187 Japanese individuals (men, 46.5%) aged 20"“59 years. The systolic blood pressure of participants was categorized as <120, 120"“129, 130"“139, 140"“149, 150"“159, and â‰¥160"‰mmHg. Using pure-tone audiometry, hearing impairment at 1 and 4"‰kHz was defined as hearing thresholds in either ear >30 and >40"‰dB, respectively. We performed multivariable Cox proportional-hazards regression analysis to examine the association using two multiple-imputation methods (fully conditional specification and Markov chain Monte Carlo). There were 695 and 774 hearing-impairment cases at 1 and 4"‰kHz, respectively, during ~77,000 person-years of follow-up. Compared with the <120"‰mmHg group, the hazard ratios (95% confidence intervals) of hearing impairment for the 120"“129, 130"“139, 140"“149, 150"“159, and â‰¥160"‰mmHg groups after adjustment for age, sex, body mass index, high serum glucose, current smoking, and other potential confounders were 1.35 (1.12"“1.63), 1.45 (1.13"“1.86), 1.07 (0.73"“1.58), 1.91 (1.18"“3.07), and 1.81 (1.01"“3.25), respectively, at 1"‰kHz using the first imputation method; 1.36 (1.13"“1.63), 1.48 (1.17"“1.86), 1.09 (0.76"“1.58), 1.99 (1.29"“3.06), and 1.92 (1.08"“3.41), respectively, at 1"‰kHz using the second imputation method; 1.04 (0.86"“1.24), 1.14 (0.91"“1.43), 1.13 (0.83"“1.54), 1.45 (0.96"“2.19), and 1.35 (0.82"“2.23), respectively, at 4"‰kHz using the first imputation method; and 1.03 (0.86"“1.24), 1.17 (0.95"“1.44), 1.15 (0.87"“1.53), 1.54 (1.06"“2.24), and 1.44 (0.88"“2.35), respectively, at 4"‰kHz using the second imputation method. In conclusion, higher systolic blood pressure was associated with hearing impairment at 1"‰kHz. No clear association was observed at 4"‰kHz.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Disorders of the eye, ear, skin, and nervous system in women with Turner syndrome "“a nationwide cohort study

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. The literature about eye, ear, nose, skin, and nervous system disorders in women with Turner syndrome is equivocal. Impaired vision and hearing in women with Turner syndrome have been described, and case reports of Turner syndrome girls suffering from epilepsy have been published, but no large population-based-studies have explored the occurrence of any of these disorders. We aimed to investigate the risk of admission with disorders related to the eye, ear, nose, skin, and nervous system, compared with background females, and the impact of hormone replacement therapy on these conditions. 1,156 females with TS diagnosed during 1960"“2014 were identified using the Danish Cytogenetic Central Registry and linked with personal-level data from the National Patient Registry and the Medication Statistics Registry. Statistics Denmark randomly identified 115,577 age-matched background females. Negative binomial regression was used to analyze hospital discharge diagnoses, reporting incidence rate ratios (IRR). Women with Turner syndrome have an increased risk of developing eye disorders (IRR 4.3 (95% CI 3.5"“5.4), including cataract, glaucoma, ocular movement, and accommodation. The risk of ear disorders (IRR 35.0 (27.9"“43.9)) and nose (IRR 2.2 (1.4"“3.6)) was increased in women with Turner syndrome, due to otitis media, cholesteatoma, and hearing loss. Disorders of the nervous system such as epilepsy were increased IRR 6.2 (2.4"“15.9), along with skin conditions IRR 2.2 (95%CI 1.7"“2.7) like psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and ingrown nails.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Worldwide prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicide plan among people with schizophrenia: a meta-analysis and systematic review of epidemiological surveys

Schizophrenia is a severe psychiatric disorder with high premature mortality rates. This is a meta-analysis and systematic review of the prevalence of suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide plan (SP) among people with schizophrenia. PubMed, Web of Science, Embase, and PsycINFO were systematically searched from their respective inception to October 10, 2020. Data on prevalence of SI and/or SP were synthesized using the random effects model. Twenty-six studies covering 5079 people with schizophrenia were included for meta-analysis. The lifetime and point prevalence of SI were 34.5% (95% CI: 28.2âˆ’40.9%), and 29.9% (95% CI: 24.2âˆ’35.6%), respectively. The lifetime prevalence of SP was 44.3% and the point prevalence of SP ranged between 6.4 and 13%. Subgroup and meta-regression analyses revealed that source of patients, survey countries, and sample size were significantly associated with the point prevalence of SI, while male proportion and quality assessment scores were significantly associated with the lifetime and point prevalence of SI. Survey time and mean age were significantly associated with lifetime prevalence of SI. Both SI and SP are common in people living with schizophrenia, especially in males and inpatients. Routine screening and effective interventions for SI and SP should be implemented in this population.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

The use of biomarkers and HPV genotyping to improve diagnostic accuracy in women with a transformation zone type 3

Twenty percent of women referred to colposcopy have a type 3 transformation zone-where colposcopic assessment for high-grade dysplasia (CIN2+) is not possible. This study examines the effectiveness of HPV biomarkers and genotyping in combination with techniques that sample an endocervical TZ. Methods. A prospective diagnostic accuracy study. Women booked for...
CANCER
Nature.com

Chronic kidney disease and pregnancy outcomes

Pregnancy complicated by CKD is currently not fully understood topic. Outcome of pregnancy in patients with CKD is related to impaired glomerular filtration rate and the degree of proteinuria. In our study we evaluated the association of serum creatinine level and proteinuria with both maternal and fetal outcomes in the cohort of 84 pregnant patients with CKD. In CKD group we confirmed negative correlation of highest serum creatinine level in pregnancy to fetal weight (p value"‰<"‰0.001) and gestation period (p value"‰<"‰0.001). Likewise, negative correlation of preconception serum creatinine to fetal weight (p value"‰<"‰0.001) and gestation period (p value 0.002). Negative correlation of proteinuria to gestation period (p value"‰<"‰0.001) and fetal weight (p value"‰<"‰0.001) was also demonstrated. CKD is serious risk factor for pregnancy outcome. Proteinuria and serum creatinine level should be examined before pregnancy and regularly monitored during pregnancy. Higher serum creatinine levels and higher proteinuria predispose to shorter gestation period and lower birth weight of the neonate.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

PSMC2 knockdown suppressed tumor progression of skin cutaneous melanoma

Skin cutaneous melanoma (SKCM) is the most lethal tumor among three of the major malignant cancers of the skin. The mechanism underlying the malignant biological behaviors of SKCM is not fully clear. Our study intended to verify the molecular mechanism of proteasome 26"‰S subunit ATPase 2 (PSMC2) in malignant biological behaviors of SKCM. The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database was used to analyze the expression of PSMC2 in SKCM and its impact on prognosis. PSMC2 expression in 105 paired SKCM tissues was investigated by immunohistochemistry (IHC), its functional roles were verified using a series of cell experiments, and the underlying pathway was detected by protein-chip technology and gene set enrichment analysis. We found that PSMC2 was significantly upregulated in SKCN patients from TCGA datasets and verified in clinical SKCM tissues. Moreover, high PSMC2 was shown to closely correlate with the pathological stages and lymphatic metastasis of SKCM patients. Functionally, knockdown of PSMC2 suppressed the progression of SKCM through inhibiting cell proliferation, migration, and DNA damage in vitro as well as cell growth in vivo, whereas inducing apoptosis, cycle arrest in G2 phase. Similarly, pharmaceutical inhibition of proteasome with MG132 mimicked the PSMC2 knockdown induced defects in cell cycle arrest, apoptosis and proliferation, while overexpression of PSMC2 has the opposite effects. Mechanistically, the silence of PSMC2 remarkably elevated the pro-apoptotic proteins DR6, IGFBP-4, p21, and p53, while inhibited the anti-apoptosis protein TRAILR-3 and the proteins related to the Wnt signaling pathway. The present study revealed that PSMC2 participated in a positive regulation to promote the progression of SKCM through regulating the Wnt signaling pathway. Our findings may offer a new mechanism underlying the development and progression of SKCM, and a deeper understanding of PSMC2 may contribute to SKCM treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Multi-omic approach identifies a transcriptional network coupling innate immune response to proliferation in the blood of COVID-19 cancer patients

Clinical outcomes of COVID-19 patients are worsened by the presence of co-morbidities, especially cancer leading to elevated mortality rates. SARS-CoV-2 infection is known to alter immune system homeostasis. Whether cancer patients developing COVID-19 present alterations of immune functions which might contribute to worse outcomes have so far been poorly investigated. We conducted a multi-omic analysis of immunological parameters in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) of COVID-19 patients with and without cancer. Healthy donors and SARS-CoV-2-negative cancer patients were also included as controls. At the infection peak, cytokine multiplex analysis of blood samples, cytometry by time of flight (CyTOF) cell population analyses, and Nanostring gene expression using Pancancer array on PBMCs were performed. We found that eight pro-inflammatory factors (IL-6, IL-8, IL-13, IL-1ra, MIP-1a, IP-10) out of 27 analyzed serum cytokines were modulated in COVID-19 patients irrespective of cancer status. Diverse subpopulations of T lymphocytes such as CD8+T, CD4+T central memory, Mucosal-associated invariant T (MAIT), natural killer (NK), and Î³Î´ T cells were reduced, while B plasmablasts were expanded in COVID-19 cancer patients. Our findings illustrate a repertoire of aberrant alterations of gene expression in circulating immune cells of COVID-19 cancer patients. A 19-gene expression signature of PBMCs is able to discriminate COVID-19 patients with and without solid cancers. Gene set enrichment analysis highlights an increased gene expression linked to Interferon Î±, Î³, Î±/Î² response and signaling which paired with aberrant cell cycle regulation in cancer patients. Ten out of the 19 genes, validated in a real-world consecutive cohort, were specific of COVID-19 cancer patients independently from different cancer types and stages of the diseases, and useful to stratify patients in a COVID-19 disease severity-manner. We also unveil a transcriptional network involving gene regulators of both inflammation response and proliferation in PBMCs of COVID-19 cancer patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Milk fat globule membrane attenuates high fat diet-induced neuropathological changes in obese Ldlrâˆ’/âˆ’.Leiden mice

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Milk-fat globule membrane (MFGM) is a complex structure secreted by the mammary gland and present in mammalian milk. MFGM contains lipids and glycoproteins as well as gangliosides, which may be involved in myelination processes. Notably, myelination and thereby white matter integrity are often altered in obesity. Furthermore, MFGM interventions showed beneficial effects in obesity by affecting inflammatory processes and the microbiome. In this study, we investigated the impact of a dietary MFGM intervention on fat storage, neuroinflammatory processes and myelination in a rodent model of high fat diet (HFD)-induced obesity.
NETHERLANDS
Nature.com

A human iPSC-astroglia neurodevelopmental model reveals divergent transcriptomic patterns in schizophrenia

While neurodevelopmental abnormalities have been associated with schizophrenia (SCZ), the role of astroglia in disease pathophysiology remains poorly understood. In the present study, we used a human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived astrocyte model to investigate the temporal patterns of astroglia differentiation during developmental stages critical for SCZ using RNA sequencing. The model generated astrocyte-specific gene expression patterns during differentiation that corresponded well to astroglia-specific expression signatures of in vivo cortical fetal development. Using this model we identified SCZ-specific expression dynamics, and found that SCZ-associated differentially expressed genes were significantly enriched in the medial prefrontal cortex, striatum, and temporal lobe, targeting VWA5A and ADAMTS19. In addition, SCZ astrocytes displayed alterations in calcium signaling, and significantly decreased glutamate uptake and metalloproteinase activity relative to controls. These results implicate novel transcriptional dynamics in astrocyte differentiation in SCZ together with functional changes that are potentially important biological components of SCZ pathology.
SCIENCE
WebMD

UK Study Links COVID Vaccines to Neurological Disorders

Oct. 27, 2021 -- A study conducted in the United Kingdom found that people vaccinated against COVID-19 may have neurological conditions such as Guillain-Barre Syndrome, but that people who actually catch COVID have a much higher chance of having those conditions, the BBC reported. “The risks of adverse neurological events...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Futurity

Menstrual cycle length pre-menopause may signal heart risk

Near menopause, the menstrual cycle length often changes, becoming longer. The timing of that change could provide clues to a person’s risk of heart disease, researchers say. A new study, published in the journal Menopause, characterizes cycle-length changes over the menopause transition and found that women whose cycle increased in...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Multi-omics analysis of mA modification-related patterns based on mA regulators and tumor microenvironment infiltration in lung adenocarcinoma

Epigenetic modifications, especially N6-methyladenosine (m6A) modification, play a key role in tumor microenvironment (TME) infiltration. However, the regulatory role of m6A modification in the TME of lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) remains unclear. A total of 2506 patients with LUAD were included in the analysis and divided into different groups according to distinct m6A modification-related patterns based on 23 m6A regulators. A comprehensive analysis was performed to explore TME infiltration in different m6A modification-related patterns. Principal component analysis was performed to obtain the m6Ascore and to quantify m6A modification-related patterns in different individuals. Three distinct m6A modification-related patterns were identified by 23 m6A regulators. The pathway enrichment analysis showed that m6Acluster-A was associated with immune activation; m6Acluster-B was associated with carcinogenic activation; m6Acluster-C was prominently related to substance metabolism. M6Acluster-A was remarkably rich in TME-infiltrating immune cells and patients with this pattern showed a survival advantage. The m6Ascore could predict TME infiltration, tumor mutation burden (TMB), the effect of tumor immunotherapy, and the prognosis of patients in LUAD. High m6Ascore was characterized by increased TME infiltration, reduced TMB, and survival advantage. Patients with a high m6Ascore exhibited significantly improved clinical response to anti-cytotoxic T lymphocyte antigen-4 (anti-CTLA4) immunotherapy. This study explored the regulatory mechanisms of TME infiltration in LUAD. The comprehensive analysis of m6A modification-related patterns may contribute to the development of individualized immunotherapy and the improvement of the overall effectiveness of immunotherapy for LUAD patients.
CANCER
Medscape News

Bone Risk: Is Time Since Menopause a Better Predictor Than Age?

Although early menopause is linked to increased risks in bone loss and fracture, new research indicates that, even among the majority of women who have menopause after age 45, the time since the final menstrual period can be a stronger predictor than chronological age for key risks in bone health and fracture.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Genomic study revealing among diverse populations with inherited retinal disease

An international team of researchers, led by scientists at University of California San Diego and Shiley Eye Institute at UC San Diego Health, has broadened and deepened understanding of how inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs) affect different populations of people, and in the process, have identified new gene variants that may cause the diseases.
SAN DIEGO, CA
targetedonc.com

Study Highlights Potential of Combining ICI/TKI Therapy for Renal Cell Carcinoma

Sarah P. Psutka, MD, discusses the efficacy of the combination of immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy plus tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Sarah P. Psutka, MD, a urologic oncologist and associate professor in the Department of Urology at the University of Washington Medical Center, discusses...
CANCER

