Smallville: The Complete Series Review

The WB/CW superhero drama kicked off its 10-year run exactly five weeks after the Sept. 11 attacks, on Oct. 16, 2001. "Smallville, from creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, starred Tom Welling, a young actor with the good looks and Midwestern decency needed to embody a young Clark Kent," says The Hollywood Reporter's Aaron Couch, in introducing his oral history. "Smallville ran for 10 seasons and 217 episodes, becoming a favorite among members of the military fighting overseas in the wake of 9/11 and helping pave the way for the superhero-saturated era we live in today. Despite its success, creators Millar and Gough faced an uphill battle to get the show off the ground. Few in Hollywood were interested, and Welling didn’t even want to audition for the role (at first). After all, this was years before superheroes became the biggest commodity in Hollywood. But the duo’s heartfelt pilot script won over its actors, and the authentic performances of its cast won over viewers." ALSO: Did Allison Mack's involvement in the NXIVM cult destroy Smallville's legacy?
