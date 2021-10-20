CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smallville: The Complete Series Review

By Nathaniel Stevens
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas it really been 20 years? Good gravy. Back when Smallville began, I was unmarried, ambitiously preparing for a move to California (never made it), and enjoying the hell out of the idea that superheroes were going to make it to the small screen. Imagine the possibilities. Anyway, 20...

flickeringmyth.com

Smallville 20th Anniversary: A Retrospective Look

As it celebrates its twentieth anniversary, Ricky Church looks back on Smallville…. When I was a young teenager, I had actually been drifting away from comics and superheroes a bit. After Batman & Robin it became clear no more Batman movies were going to be made for a while and cartoons like Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond were winding down while the late 90s and early 00s weren’t particularly great for comics. Three things over the course of my high school years reignited my passion for these characters. Starting backwards, it was Batman Begins, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films and Smallville.
tvinsider.com

‘Smallville’ Turns 20: Here Are the Best and Worst Episodes

Superhero origin stories are all the rage on screen now, but they were still a relative novelty 20 years ago, when Smallville began the tale of a young Clark Kent (Tom Welling) growing up on a farm outside Metropolis and coming to terms with his Kryptonian powers. The WB-turned-CW series...
Primetimer

Smallville celebrates 20 years: Read an oral history of the decade-long superhero series

The WB/CW superhero drama kicked off its 10-year run exactly five weeks after the Sept. 11 attacks, on Oct. 16, 2001. "Smallville, from creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, starred Tom Welling, a young actor with the good looks and Midwestern decency needed to embody a young Clark Kent," says The Hollywood Reporter's Aaron Couch, in introducing his oral history. "Smallville ran for 10 seasons and 217 episodes, becoming a favorite among members of the military fighting overseas in the wake of 9/11 and helping pave the way for the superhero-saturated era we live in today. Despite its success, creators Millar and Gough faced an uphill battle to get the show off the ground. Few in Hollywood were interested, and Welling didn’t even want to audition for the role (at first). After all, this was years before superheroes became the biggest commodity in Hollywood. But the duo’s heartfelt pilot script won over its actors, and the authentic performances of its cast won over viewers." ALSO: Did Allison Mack's involvement in the NXIVM cult destroy Smallville's legacy?
Collider

‘Smallville’: Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk, and Michael Rosenbaum Look Back on the Series 20 Years Later

With Smallville: The Complete Series arriving on Blu-ray tomorrow for the first time ever to celebrate its 20th Anniversary, I recently had the chance to speak with Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk, and Michael Rosenbaum about the making of the show. During the very fun interview, they shared some very honest behind-the-scenes stories about what it really takes to make a show like Smallville, how they were always in the dark about getting another season, how they’ve stayed friends, their thoughts on how long the series could last, why Welling never made it to San Diego Comic-Con until the last year, how every episode someone ended up in the hospital, being happy social media didn’t exist back then, and more. In addition, we talked about how Smallville helped usher in the popularity of superhero properties and what’s going on with the Smallville animated series that Welling and Rosenbaum are trying to put together.
SFGate

'Smallville' Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Complete Blu-Ray Collection

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. “Smallville” is one of the most beloved TV shows in history, and now...
Cinema Blend

Why Superman: The Animated Series' Clancy Brown Was 'A Little Intimidated' To Talk Lex Luthor With Smallville's Michael Rosenbaum

In the early 2000s, there were two main ways you could catch Lex Luthor on screen. Following his time on Superman: The Animated Series, Clancy Brown reprised his version of Luthor on Justice League, while in live-action, Michael Rosenbaum played a younger version of the character in Smallville. Rosenbaum also participated in Justice League as the voice of The Flash, but despite the series sharing two Lex Luthor actors, they didn’t share notes about their respective performances of Superman’s arch-nemesis.
Cinema Blend

Smallville: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Superman Prequel Series

It’s been 20 years since Smallville first made its television debut, but the love for the show seems to be stronger than ever. The Tom Welling-led series helped to usher in a new age for comic book storytelling on the small screen, as it delivered intricate story arcs and impressive action sequences. The drama established an interesting mythology for itself, though longtime fans may be equally intrigued by some off-camera information. A lot went into making the Superman prequel, and you may be surprised by some of the secrets that await behind the scenes.
MovieWeb

Smallville Animated Series Will Explore Tom Welling's Clark Kent as Superman

The planned Smallville animated series is still in development, with stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum having now provided further update while discussing the upcoming Blu-ray release of Smallville: The Complete Series. According to Welling, the animated show will indeed be a continuation of the original series, but unlike the live-action Smallville, the animated outing will drop the infamous "no tights, no flights" rule, and explore this version of Clark's time as the fully fledged Superman.
flickeringmyth.com

Blu-ray Review – Superman: The Complete Animated Series

Ricky Church reviews Superman: The Complete Animated Series…. The past few years have seen many DC Animated Universe series come to Blu-ray with a couple notable exceptions. One of those was Superman: The Animated Series, the second series to expand the DCAU, which fans have been hoping and begging for an HD upgrade. Now, to celebrate its 25th anniversary since it’s premiere, the series finally hits shelves with Superman: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray. Collecting all 54 episodes, this series is as close to definitive as you can get to Superman outside the comics with its deep dive into the Man of Steel’s mythology, characters and the great voice talent featured throughout Superman and the HD presentation is more than you could ask for.
Cinema Blend

Smallville’s Michael Rosenbaum Sets The Record Straight On His Exit From The Show And His Return For The Series Finale

There’s a lot to love about Smallville, from Tom Welling’s winning performance as a teenage Clark Kent to its various references to the larger DC Universe. Michael Rosenbaum’s turn as a younger Lex Luthor also earned praise from comic book fans and casual viewers alike. The actor ultimately defined the iconic supervillain for a generation, so many were understandably saddened when he departed the show after seven seasons. At the time, there were a number of rumors circulating about the move and, now, the actor is setting the record straight on his exit and his eventual return for the show’s final episode.
TVLine

Legends' Caity Lotz Previews 100th Episode's Many Returns and Season 1 Scenes, Reflects on Sara's Journey

The Waverider will be at full capacity for Legends of Tomorrow‘s 100th episode, airing this Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW. In the milestone hour, the time-ship’s A.I. Gideon becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices and ends up in a catatonic state. It’s up to Astra and Spooner to enter her mindscape, where they discover that a virus is trying to destroy Gideon’s memories. In the process of trying to stop it, Astra and Spooner come across “deleted” scenes, so to speak, from past seasons, featuring several returning OG Legends: Wentworth Miller (as Leonard Snart/Captain Cold), Arthur Darvill (Rip Hunter), Victor...
