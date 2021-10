Week 7 was a gut punch to the career prospects of a number of NFL head coaches. Brian Flores (Miami Dolphins) and Vic Fangio (Denver Broncos) really needed wins and didn’t get them. And as the season unfolds, coaches we all assumed would make it to the 2022 season with their jobs intact have played their way onto the hot seat, or at least the warm seat. In our view, there are eight coaches who at least have a reason for concern — if not all-out panic — about what comes next.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO