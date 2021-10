Late Friday night, Baxter Springs (KS) Fire Department Lieutenant Malachi Brown suffered serious injuries in a house fire, reports fourstateshomepage.com. He has severe third-degree burns over 27% of his body, and is sedated and on a ventilator until Friday at the earliest, according to his wife. She adds that although there has been nothing official it may be December before he gets to leave the hospital.

