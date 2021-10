In June, Insecure star Yvonne Orji shared a look via Instagram at her final moments on the series as she wrapped five seasons playing Molly Carter, the best friend to Issa Rae’s Issa Dee. There were hugs, tears, cake and multiple bottles popped, Orji shared with her one million followers. And on the red carpet at Tuesday night’s Elle Women in Hollywood celebration, the actress opened up on what the ride has meant to her, just days before HBO debuts the final season on Sunday night. “I bawled my eyes out saying goodbye to this character that launched my career in a...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO