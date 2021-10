It can be hard to distance yourself from your past musical output when your former band was as beloved as LVL UP was within several different pockets of DIY music and beyond. Yet Dave Benton’s made quick work of rewriting his own narrative as Trace Mountains, a project which was only launched a few years ago but which has quickly morphed from an experiment in solo songwriting into a cohesive vision of a songwriter not only straying from his old band the label he helped start, but skipping the city altogether to seek out more solitary pastures and the sounds that suit them. If this wasn’t clear enough on his 2020 LP literally called Lost in the Country, the pedal steel, fingerpicked guitar, and brushed snare ironically make House of Confusion only sound more self-certain.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO