Halloween hikes, ‘Hamilton’ homecoming, and more things to do in Philly this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — If you haven’t seen “Hamilton” yet, what are you even doing?

The beloved Broadway musical is back in Philly for the next month. Buy tickets now, and in the meantime, get in the Halloween spirit with hikes and hayrides, Día de los Muertos at the Penn Museum, and Roxtoberfest.

Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education Photo credit Courtesy of Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education

EVENT: Halloween Hikes and Hayrides

DATE/TIME: Register for Friday or Saturday

WHERE: Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, 8480 Hagys Mill Road, Roxborough

DETAILS: The Schuylkill Center’s annual Halloween celebration is back with nature-inspired crafts, mystery-filled hikes, and hayrides through a spooky moonlit forest. There will be food trucks, a campfire complete with s’mores and a Halloween movie on the lawn once the sun goes down.

PRICE: $15 per person with registration

EVENT: Culturefest! — Día de los Muertos

DATE/TIME: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Penn Museum, 3260 South St., University City

DETAILS: Culturefest! returns in-person with special programming for Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). There will be an artisan market, music and dance performances, and a traditional altar installation by muralist Cesar Viveros .

PRICE: Included with museum admission

EVENT: Halloween-themed beer garden at the Butterfly Pavilion and Insectarium

DATE/TIME: Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Butterfly Pavilion and Insectarium, 8046 Frankford Ave., Northeast Philadelphia

DETAILS: Celebrate spooky season with some real-life creepy crawlies at this special Halloween-themed beer garden. There will be a butterfly release, costume contest, plenty of beer and more surprises.

PRICE: $15 with registration

EVENT: Hamilton returns

DATE: Through Nov. 28

WHERE: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., Center City

DETAILS: The award-winning Broadway musical “Hamilton” returns to Philly now through the end of November . Angelica Schuyler is played by our very own Ta’Rea Campbell, who grew up in West Oak Lane and graduated from the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts.

PRICE: Tickets start at $39

EVENT: Philadelphia Film Festival

DATE: Through Oct. 31

WHERE: Various venues in the city and virtual

DETAILS: Now in its 30th year, the Philadelphia Film Festival graces three venues: the Navy Yard drive-in, Philadelphia Film Center and the Bourse Theater. More than 100 films will be shown during the 11-day event.

PRICE: Price varies

EVENT: Thirsty Dice Game Night

DATE/TIME: Thursday, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Thirsty Dice, 1642 Fairmount Ave., Fairmount

DETAILS: Entertainment and education collide in this special animal-themed game night , complete with a panel of experts who study the biology of animals. Join the board game cafe for a night of science and strategy.

PRICE: Pay as you go

EVENT: University City Dining Days

DATE: Through Oct. 31

WHERE: Various restaurants in University City

DETAILS: Show support for the almost two dozen restaurants participating in University City Dining Days, which feature three-course meals for three different prices. There will also be new specials.

PRICE: Prix fixe

EVENT: Pearl Street Block Party

DATE/TIME: Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Asian Arts Initiative, 1219 Vine St., Callowhill

DETAILS: Pearl Street Block Party is back for the first time since 2016. There will be a new mural unveiling, live music, poetry readings, food and more.

PRICE: Pay as you go

EVENT: Roxtoberfest

DATE/TIME: Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Ridge Avenue between Leverington Avenue and Martin Street, Roxborough

DETAILS: Wear your costume and stroll along Ridge Avenue for live music, a circus and a beer garden. Participating shops will have candy for any hungry trick-or-treater, and there will even be a photobooth.

PRICE: Pay as you go