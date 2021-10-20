This Date in Baseball

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
1973 — Bert Campaneris and Reggie Jackson hit two-run homers in the third inning, powering the Oakland A’s past the New York Mets 5-2 in Game 7 of the World Series. It was the second straight World Championship for the A’s.

1975 — Carlton Fisk broke up one of the best games in World Series history with a homer in the 12th inning to give the Boston Red Sox a 7-6 victory against the Cincinnati Reds, forcing a seventh game.

1976 — The Cincinnati Reds won the World Series in four games with a 7-2 victory over the New York Yankees. Johnny Bench had two home runs for five RBIs. It was the Reds’ second straight championship and marked the first time a team had swept the playoffs and World Series. New York’s Thuman Munson tied a World Series record with six straight singles.

1980 — The Philadelphia Phillies became World Series champions for the first time in their 98-year history with a 4-1 triumph over the Kansas City Royals in Game 6.

1981 — New York’s Tommy John and closer Goose Gossage combined for 3-0 four-hitter to give the Yankees 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

1986 — The New York Mets, after losing the first two World Series games at home, beat Boston 7-1 at Fenway Park.

1987 — The St. Louis Cardinals evened the World Series with a 7-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in Game 4. Tom Lawless’ three-run home run highlighted a six-run fourth inning.

1993 — Curt Schilling pitched a five-hitter for Philadelphia to beat Toronto 2-0, sending the World Series back to the SkyDome with the Blue Jays still needing one win for their second straight championship.

1995 — Atlanta edged Cleveland 3-2 in Game 1 of the World Series behind Greg Maddux’s two-hitter, the 15th in Series history.

1996 — Atlanta’s Greg Maddux teamed with Mark Wohlers to pitch the 100th shutout in World Series history, a 4-0 win over the New York Yankees for a two games-to-none lead. Fred McGriff drove in three runs to set a record with 15 RBIs in a postseason.

1998 — The New York Yankees closed out their historic season with 3-0 victory at San Diego, sweeping the Padres in four games to win their record 24th World Series championship.

2000 — In the first Subway Series since 1956, the New York Yankees won a record 13th straight World Series game, a 4-3 victory over the New York Mets. The streak surpassed their record set in the late 1920s.

2001 — Randy Johnson pitched seven solid innings to beat Atlanta 3-2 and send Arizona to its first World Series. The Diamondbacks reached the World Series faster than any expansion team, doing it in only their fourth year.

2002 — Tim Salmon’s second homer of the game, a tiebreaking, two-run shot with two outs in the eighth inning, lifted the Anaheim Angels over the San Francisco Giants 11-10 and evened the World Series at 1-all.

2004 — MVP Albert Pujols hit a game-tying double, Scott Rolen followed with a home run and the St. Louis Cardinals struck suddenly against Roger Clemens and defeated the Houston Astros 5-2 in Game 7 of the NLCS.

2006 — The World Series had a pair of rookie starters for the first time. Anthony Reyes pitched brilliantly into the ninth inning to help St. Louis cruise past Detroit and Justin Verlander 7-2 in Game 1.

2007 — Dustin Pedroia drove in five runs and Boston advanced to the World Series with an 11-2 win over Cleveland. The Red Sox, who rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the ALCS three years ago, came back from a 3-1 deficit against the Indians.

2009 — Jayson Werth homered twice, Shane Victorino and Pedro Feliz also connected and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-4 in Game 5 to win their second straight NL pennant.

2015 — Daniel Murphy and the New York Mets finished a playoff sweep of the Chicago Cubs and advanced to the World Series. Murphy homered for a record sixth consecutive postseason game and the Mets brushed aside the Cubs 8-3, capping an NLCS in which New York never trailed.

2017 — Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers combined on a three-hitter, Jose Altuve and Evan Gattis homered and the Houston Astros reached the World Series, blanking the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of the ALCS.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

