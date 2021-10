Multi-generational family breaks are now top of the agenda for Gen Z, with the pandemic causing young Britons to rethink their future holiday plans, new research has revealed. More than a quarter (24%) of 18-24-year-olds say they are now more likely to go away with their grandparents than before Covid-19, and over a fifth (22%) say they would rather go on holiday with their elderly relatives than their friends.

