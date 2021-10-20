CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How can excellent customer service help in the expansion of your company?

Cover picture for the articleCustomer service isn’t only about retaining clients, but it’s an effective way to boost sales. Some research has shown that almost 52% of customers will not pursue online purchases because they can’t find the exact information they are looking for. Online Study Courses platform offers engaging content that can...

Pizza Marketplace

How your brand image hinges on customer experience

Restaurant operators are navigating a variety of pressures as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic linger on, making it more challenging than ever to provide an exceptional customer experience. From supply chain shortfalls and cost inflation to the tight labor market, the current operating environment is as difficult as any...
Thrive Global

How Connecting With Your Customers Is Essential For Your Business

We all know that customers are essential to our businesses. Your returning customers will make up the bulk of your income, while you need to continually attract new ones. Limiting your customer attrition is also important. Research from Accenture shows that 68% of customers who leave a business will not return.
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Companies in need of seasonal contract workers

Every holiday season, companies need people to work seasonal jobs in the retail and hospitality industries, but the need is also great for seasonal contract workers. Companies are looking for seasonal contract workers to help with IT security, E-commerce, and pandemic-related tasks at schools.
New Haven Register

What Is an Organic Growth Formula, and How Can It Help Your Business?

When Lexie Smith began her undergraduate career, she wanted to pursue broadcast journalism and public relations. While she was in New York City at a convention, she ran into a man and his son sporting her university’s mascot. They started a conversation, and it turned out the father owned a bi-coastal tech PR firm that had a satellite office where she went to school in Eugene, Ore. That led to her first job in PR. In her mid-late twenties, she was serving as a VP of PR and Marketing, spending weeks going back-and-forth between D.C. boardrooms and lobbying in Sacramento. She was spending long days working to assert her authority in male-dominated rooms and one day, she collapsed from a multitude of issues that were all connected to stress. She had to be wheeled out of her office in a make-shift stretcher to a hospital and realized something had to give.
thefabricator.com

How the Industrial Internet of Things can help your weld shop

The way fab shops harness the power of welding and specifically GMAW production data has changed dramatically over the past decade. As Industry 4.0 trends shift from just fancy buzzwords to an expected part of remaining competitive, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has continued to marry smart technology with traditional manufacturing processes.
latesthackingnews.com

How Your Business Can Benefit From Using Cloud-based Collaboration Services

Cloud-based collaboration services are an important tool for any business looking to expand and thrive. A growing number of companies have begun using this technology to better collaborate with their employees, create a more comfortable work environment, and ultimately serve their customers better. In this article, we will discuss the benefits that cloud-based collaboration services can bring your business, as well as some helpful tips on how you can use these tools effectively.
myasbn.com

How to Pay Yourself as a Small Business Owner

Paying yourself as a small business owner depends on various factors, including business structure and its stage of growth. It may not be in your mind to pay yourself while building a business, but familiarizing yourself with the concept can come in handy for later. 2 Ways to Pay Yourself...
TravelDailyNews.com

Klarna acquires Inspirock, bringing smooth travel planning to its 90m. global consumers

NEW YORK – Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service, is bringing its signature smoooth experience to the travel sector with the acquisition of Inspirock, an online trip planner that enables consumers to quickly and easily explore a destination’s offerings and create personalized itineraries utilizing local expertise and artificial intelligence.
baltimorenews.net

How Can Companies Thank Toronto Truck Drivers for Their Services?

Truck drivers are the backbone of many industries, and they are especially significant for a booming economy like Toronto. Truck drivers work around the clock to keep shelves stocked and businesses running. If you own a trucking company in Toronto, you're already contributing to the economy and helping businesses operate....
csbj.com

BBB of Southern Colorado announces Excellence in Customer Service Awards

Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado announced the recipients of the 2021 Excellence in Customer Service award at the newly reopened Flying W Ranch Oct. 21 during the BBB's 27th Annual A Night of Excellence gala. The event drew hundreds of attendees both online and in-person from the business, nonprofit...
martechseries.com

Visionstate Works with Artificial Intelligence Company to Deploy Retail Customer Service Solution

Visionstate Corp. is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Artificial Intelligence company Fluido.ai to deploy AI enabled customer service applications for the retail sector. The first deployment of the new technology will be in a large Canadian-based shopping centre. Marketing Technology News: Competitive Intelligence Tools Market...
CMSWire

How a CDP Can Optimize Customer Lifecycle Management

2020 saw a global pandemic which forced many companies to accelerate their digital transformation plans as consumers moved online as their primary method of interacting with brands. Forward-looking companies, who may have initially pulled back on spending, were quick to realize the importance of prioritizing the digital experience across the full customer lifecycle. In order to achieve that, marketers will need to acquire and deploy the right technology platforms to enable them to plan and execute data-driven marketing programs.
WebProNews

How Automating Procurement Can Strengthen Your Company

We’re now over one-fifth of the way into the 21st century — so if your company hasn’t automated procurement processes yet, it’s time to stop living in the past. Your company needs automated procurement processes if you hope to keep up with the increasing pace of business in an increasingly digital world. Manual procurement processes leave a lot of room for error, they’re slow, and they’re often rather opaque to those not in the know. With automated procurement, you can save money, increase collaboration, strengthen your supplier relationships, and streamline document management and purchase ordering. Read on to learn more.
finextra.com

How Human Values Implementation Can Improve Customer Experience in Financial Services

There are millions of digital products around us, but most of them do not have their own face, and have no story, all of which makes them boring and confusing. How can we change this situation? Unfortunately, there are no magical killer features to do so, as others may think. It is more important for us to breathe life into financial services by adding soul to the digital product. Customers deserve humanity, understanding, care and human-centered design.
aithority.com

Adsmovil Names Maria Twena CMO To Help Guide Company’s Marketing Efforts Amid Unprecedented Growth, Service Expansions

Adsmovil, a leading minority-owned and certified mobile advertising and digital media pioneer, announced it has tapped Maria Twena to become its first ever Chief Marketing Officer. An award-winning marketer with deep expertise in digital media, agency, tech, and branding, Twena joins Adsmovil in a moment of unprecedented growth and service...
Fast Company

How companies can help their employees become “future ready”

It used to be that the mortgage process was filled with mundane, paper-pushing tasks handled by junior loan officers. These days, however, much of that work—from managing pages and pages of documents to gathering the reams of data required to process loans—is automated. Where have those junior employees gone? At...
Westport News

How the Right Digital Tools Can Help Your Business Win Every Time

Many business owners might find it uncomfortable to invest in digital tools. This is particularly true when you have just started a business and aim to avoid expenses. By focusing on this, you might forget how much digital tools can offer your business. There is a digital tool for just...
pymnts

Deep Dive: How Consumers’ Growing Appetite for Subscription Services Can Help Sustain the Food and Restaurant Industries

The explosion of the global subscription eCommerce market has been a major impact of the pandemic. Consumers under stay-at-home mandates turned to subscriptions to fulfill daily needs for everything from entertainment to personal care products to pet supplies. Subscription commerce sales increased 41% last year and are expected to reach nearly $28 billion by the end of 2021.
