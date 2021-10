The joy of every parent is to see their little ones grow and achieve new feats. Each milestone comes with a period of transition, however, and the eating and drinking habits are no different. As your child gets older, you’ll need to transition your toddler from a bottle to a sippy cup. At times, you might struggle to break the bond between your toddler and their ever-favorite bottle. Nonetheless, we have provided some important reasons for this switch over to a toddler sippy cup along with helpful tips to make the transition easier.

