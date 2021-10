Alchemic Cutie is an adorable new RPG, fitting right in with games like Stardew Valley, Graveyard Keeper and maybe even Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Story of Seasons or Harvest Moon. Unfortunately, since it is a brand-new game, there is little information out there and the game itself is missing a lot of guidance. Throughout the last couple of weeks of gameplay, we have gathered all the information we have come across to share with you here!

PETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO