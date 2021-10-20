CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vodafone SIMs to be made of recyclable plastic from 2022

By Steve McCaskill
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vodafone will use SIM cards made entirely from recyclable plastic across 15 markets as the company continues its efforts to reduce its impact on the environment. The Newbury-based operator says that although it supports eSIM technology in Europe and that adoption is rising as the device ecosystem develops, most customers will...

