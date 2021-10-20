CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch a wooden knife that is sharper than steel cut through steak

By Carissa Wong
New Scientist
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWooden knives that are three times sharper than steel ones could help cut energy use and plastic cutlery waste. Teng Li at the University of Maryland and his colleagues developed a material called hardened wood which is 23 times harder than raw wood and can be carved to make knives three...

www.newscientist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Researchers make hardened wooden knives that slice through steak

The sharpest knives available are made of either steel or ceramic, both of which are man-made materials that must be forged in furnaces under extreme temperatures. Now, researchers have developed a potentially more sustainable way to make sharp knives: using hardened wood. The method, presented October 20th in the journal Matter, makes wood 23 times harder, and a knife made from the material is nearly three times sharper than a stainless-steel dinner table knife.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Raising the steaks! Scientists make a steak knife from WOOD that is 23 times harder and three times sharper than stainless-steel blades

A blade carefully crafted from wood is able to 'cut through steak like butter' and is three times sharper than a standard stainless-steel knife, its developers claim. It is made using a new hardening process which makes wood 23 times stronger than usual - and are better for the environment, according to experts behind the process from the University of Maryland.
LIFESTYLE
Popular Mechanics

8 Best Grill Cleaners for Cutting Through Grease

Whether you’re preparing for a short but magnificent warm-weather grilling season, you’re out mastering coal-fired burgers all year long, or you’re getting ready to clean up and close shop until spring, it’s important to have the right tools to keep your grill in tip-top condition. In addition to brushing the grates with a firm-bristled brush between uses, every now and then you’ll want to cut through the build-up of grease and food. This helps prevent flare-ups and smoke from caked-on food and flammable oils.
FOOD & DRINKS
TechSpot

Researchers claim to make wood that is tougher than steel

WTF?! Scientists from the University of Maryland recently published a paper explaining how they can make wooden products at least as tough as steel. This "Hardened Wood" (HW) could be a cheaper, more renewable alternative to steel. The article first appeared last week in an issue of the science journal...
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel#Steaks#Sharper#Earth
hiconsumption.com

Sinn Debuts an Ultra-Limited Edition Watch in Blacked-Out Damascus Steel

Since its inception in 1961, Sinn has specialized in producing high-end mechanical watches, though in more recent years the German horological outfit has developed a knack for implementing novel case constructions such as debuting the first 22-carat yellow gold timepiece in ’95 and then releasing the first-ever watch crafted from German submarine steel in 2007. And the Frankfurt-based firm now looks to carry on this tradition with the release of its latest limited edition watch, the Sinn 1800 S GG Damaszener Limited Edition.
LIFESTYLE
themanual.com

10 Best Steak Knife Sets for Your Kitchen

Steak knives aren’t just for steak. They’re essential kitchen tools that help you slice your way through any meat or hearty vegetable with precision and grace. If you’ve ever been left to cut through a thick piece of meat with a kitchen knife that comes standard with your flatware set, you know what we’re talking about.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
AGRICULTURE
BobVila

Solved! What Are These Bugs That Look Like Cockroaches in My Home?

Q: I’ve recently come across small, brown bugs that look like cockroaches in my home. What do roaches look like? Could I be dealing with a different type of bug?. A: Unfortunately, bugs that look like cockroaches are a dime a dozen—and just the idea of cockroaches can give many people the shivers. When most people think about cockroaches, they’re usually thinking of the standard American cockroach or the slightly smaller German cockroach. If you’re wondering, “What does a cockroach look like?” you can certainly use the help of the internet to search for a picture of a cockroach. But if you’re not interested in scrolling through photos, here’s what a typical cockroach looks like: Cockroaches are dark brown or black with six legs and a hard outer shell to protect their wings. They have flat, oval-shaped bodies with two long antennae on either side of their heads. But depending on your situation, you could easily be seeing insects such as beetles, waterbugs, bedbugs, crickets, or palmetto bugs.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Inside the sad final weeks of a lonely man, 49, who drank himself to death with $24,000 worth of booze over 300 orders delivered to his Bondi flat by Jimmy Brings

The sad final weeks of a lonely Scottish national who drank himself to death in his Bondi flat have been revealed as the role of drinks delivery service Jimmy Brings in providing him with alcohol comes into question. The drinks delivery service is facing an investigation after it was revealed...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

'There was nothing I could do, it was so strong': Boy, 12, describes being pulled off staircase by 13-ft crocodile while playing hide-and-seek at Club Med in Cancun: Nearly lost his leg, but is now dressing up as a croc for Halloween

A 12 year-old boy has shared his horror at being pounced on by a huge crocodile which sunk its fangs into his leg as he played an organized game of hide-and-seek at a Mexican holiday resort. Charlie Buhl, of Philadelphia, was hiding on a set of wooden steps leading to...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

‘Alien-Like’ Sea Creature Washed Ashore on Australian Beach

An actual picture of a pinkish yet transparent 'alien-like' species went viral online, particularly on Facebook, causing many perplexed. Although most commenters believe it's a jellyfish, several believe it's from another galaxy. The pinkish and transparent blob-like organism was photographed at Urangan Shoreline in Hervey Coast, Queensland, Australia. Alien-Like Sea...
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Enormous ‘Mystery’ Squid Filmed Haunting a Shipwreck Has Marine Biologists Stunned

For centuries, sailors told tales of monsters lurking in the ocean’s depths. Today, science has largely demystified those monsters. Now, we know they’re giant squid or some form of whale. However, scientific demystification doesn’t make seeing one of these massive creatures any less shocking. Last year, researchers on the Red Sea learned this first hand. Their entire team was stunned to see a massive mystery squid inhabiting a shipwreck.
WILDLIFE
FIRST For Women

This Type of Flour Should Never Be Stored in the Pantry

Finding a good place to store flour doesn’t seem difficult. The traditional advice is to place it in a cool, dark, and dry space. That makes the pantry sound perfect, right? However, this dry food needs a little more protection than what the pantry offers. The latest recommendation? Store flour in the fridge or freezer instead.
INDUSTRY
wpde.com

Skipper finds 22-million-year-old tooth from 50-foot megalodon shark

A Florida boat captain has found a 6-inch tooth that belonged to a prehistoric Megalodon shark. Michael Nastasio was diving off the coast of Venice, Fla. when he made the discovery, and said, “I can’t take my eyes off of it.”. Megalodon (which means “large tooth”) is a shark species...
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Neighbour leaves note for mum demanding that she remove her washing from the line because it 'looks tacky' - but she hits back with a scathing letter of her own

A mum has unleashed her anger on an 'insensitive' neighbour who asked her to stop drying her clothes on the washing line because it 'looks tacky'. The Melbourne mum was shocked to receive the handwritten note which was addressed to the 'tenant'. 'Is your washing dry? Can you please remove...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy