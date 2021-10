A confluence of crisis-related factors ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to the role of corporations amid rampant social change have elevated the role, investment resources and strategic role of corporate communications professionals, according to findings of a just-released new study of Chief Communications Officers (CCO) of U.S. corporations fielded by public relations giant Edelman. The study, "The Future of Corporate Communciations," also indicates corporate public relations organizations increasingly are adopting technologies and data utilized by the rest of marketing, advertising and media, and occasionally are moving into their functional turf, too.

