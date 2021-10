One of the chores that should be on your list for fall cleanup is cutting back your perennials. This is an important task for a number of reasons. Cutting back some perennials now will help them prepare for growth next spring in much the same way that bulbs do. By cutting them back once they have died back naturally, it allows the plant to reclaim energy and send it back to the roots. This helps them recharge and conserve resources that will aid the plant in blooming during the next season. We generally wait until early to mid-November before starting this process. You’ll want several good, hard, killing freezes before you start this process to be sure that every bit of that energy has returned to those roots from the stems.

GARDENING ・ 12 DAYS AGO