Trouble Relationship

Dr. Dre Served $1.5M Divorce Papers At Grandmother’s Funeral

By Sha Be Allah
thesource.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe divorce battle between music mogul Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young has went from bad to worse after Dre was served with divorce papers at his grandmother’s funeral. According to a report from TMZ, Dr. Dre was at the burial procession of his grandmother’s...

Comments / 28

Kaye Earp
7d ago

You’ve been served however I wish it would’ve been a sister but this is what y’all do and been doing carry on 😣

Reply
15
Sasha Dgaf
7d ago

Another 1 took up top by a white woman whose family will have generational wealth all because of youuuu 😂😂 good job Dre

Reply
9
