Bengals LB Logan Wilson Calls Lamar Jackson A 'Running Back' ... In A Good Way

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — At first, it was a "here we go again" moment.

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson referred to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as a "running back" following Cincinnati's 34-11 victory over the Lions in Week 6.

"He’s a running back that also plays quarterback," Wilson said. "I think he’s very dynamic. We just gotta contain him as best we can. We’ll get more into that game plan next week."

He quickly clarified those comments.

The Bengals (4-2) have to respect Jackson, who has gone 5-1 with nine touchdowns and three interceptions against them. Jackson has also run for 442 yards with two scores, including an electrifying spin move two years ago.

This is the Ravens' (5-1) first divisional game. Cincinnati beat the Steelers 24-10 in Week 3.

Wilson has played exceptional this season with a team-leading four interceptions and 52 tackles in six games.

Jackson is having an MVP-caliber performance over the first six games of 2021. Jackson is not only beating teams with his ability to run the football, but he's also making them pay for stacking the box by making explosive plays downfield to his wide receivers.

Jackson is ranked ninth in the NFL with 1,686 yards passing. He has thrown for nine touchdowns with six interceptions. He also leads the team with 392 yards rushing with another two scores.

The Bengals also have a balanced team and Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is expecting a hard-fought game.

"The whole team is one of the best teams in the National Football League right now,” Harbaugh said. "There’s no question about it – just watch them play. They’ve done a great job across the board. In terms of how they’re playing this year, that’s all we look at."