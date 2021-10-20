CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals LB Logan Wilson Calls Lamar Jackson A 'Running Back' ... In A Good Way

By Todd Karpovich
 8 days ago
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — At first, it was a "here we go again" moment.

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson referred to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as a "running back" following Cincinnati's 34-11 victory over the Lions in Week 6.

"He’s a running back that also plays quarterback," Wilson said. "I think he’s very dynamic. We just gotta contain him as best we can. We’ll get more into that game plan next week."

He quickly clarified those comments.

The Bengals (4-2) have to respect Jackson, who has gone 5-1 with nine touchdowns and three interceptions against them. Jackson has also run for 442 yards with two scores, including an electrifying spin move two years ago.

This is the Ravens' (5-1) first divisional game. Cincinnati beat the Steelers 24-10 in Week 3.

Wilson has played exceptional this season with a team-leading four interceptions and 52 tackles in six games.

Jackson is having an MVP-caliber performance over the first six games of 2021. Jackson is not only beating teams with his ability to run the football, but he's also making them pay for stacking the box by making explosive plays downfield to his wide receivers.

Jackson is ranked ninth in the NFL with 1,686 yards passing. He has thrown for nine touchdowns with six interceptions. He also leads the team with 392 yards rushing with another two scores.

The Bengals also have a balanced team and Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is expecting a hard-fought game.

"The whole team is one of the best teams in the National Football League right now,” Harbaugh said. "There’s no question about it – just watch them play. They’ve done a great job across the board. In terms of how they’re playing this year, that’s all we look at."

Related
On3.com

Matt LaFleur apologizes to Packers fans following win

Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers escaped with a win on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals and it was not pretty. The Packers needed overtime and a bit of luck to overcome the up-and-coming Bengals. Green Bay was finally able to secure the victory after kicker Mason Crosby connected on a 49-yard field goal to win the game.
baltimoreravens.com

What the Chargers Said After Ravens' Blowout

(on the game getting away from them) "We got off to a really slow start against that team. I felt like we hung tough in that first half. We kind of switched the momentum a little bit towards the end of the first half. We weren't able to be consistent enough in all three phases today. They were able to take momentum of the game and run with it. Defensively, [the Ravens] played outstanding. [Ravens defensive coordinator Don] 'Wink' [Martindale] had a really good gameplan, and you have to give credit to their coaches. It felt like in special teams, they won the field position battle. I felt on offense they did enough when they needed to. We just weren't able to get control of the game, and you've got to give credit to Baltimore, because they definitely earned the win."
firstsportz.com

Video: Baltimore Ravens warns Cincinnati Bengals before their upcoming match

The topmost rated 33 events in this year have been the NFL matches that have taken place and honestly, Rome was not built in a day. It needs a lot more than those brutal slugfests on the field, occasionally starring a couple of blistering, searing and ingenious touchdowns to make it a swashbuckling success. One of the most pivotal roles in this entire transcendence is the mighty media as they mold the entire hype with a crazy twist of events.
fantasydata.com

Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 8

It's been a wildly inconsistent year for top-12 finishes for running backs and wide receivers, while the tight end landscape has been even more volatile. Now more than ever, it's important to scour league waiver wires to look for potential Flex options. At the very least, building enough roster depth entering the second half of the fantasy season is pivotal to earning a few wins and competing for the fantasy postseason. As we saw in a condensed slate that was missing several talented teams and players, Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond finished as the WR12 in full-PPR leagues, while Calvin Ridley scored a touchdown and still finished as just the WR29. As always, this goes to show that the combination of the opponent, game script, and playcalling vastly outweighs talent and past performances.
USA Today

Ravens reject kneel down, tie NFL rushing record thanks to John Harbaugh's call for Lamar Jackson

DENVER – Lamar Jackson won this one with his right arm. He used his quick feet to crown Baltimore’s 23-7 thumping of the Denver Broncos and tie an NFL rushing record. The Ravens (3-1) were in danger of coming up just short of matching the Steelers’ longstanding mark for consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing before Baltimore cornerback Anthony Averett intercepted Broncos backup QB Drew Lock in the end zone with 3 seconds left.
frogsowar.com

Yeah, I’m Gonna Have To Call You Back: Hello, Burrow

After further watching my Kansas City Chiefs (RIP Mahomes Magic), I would like to announce that I’ll be taking a break from the team due to emotional trauma. With that being said, I’ll be considering myself a Bengals fan for the remainder of the season. The Andy Dalton-less Bengals? What?
CBS Baltimore

Lamar Jackson Misses Ravens Practice Due To Illness

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson missed practice Thursday for the Baltimore Ravens because of an illness. Jackson was listed on the team’s injury report. He’s missed practice time previously this season but hasn’t missed any of Baltimore’s five games. Tackles Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and Alejandro Villanueva (knee) did not practice either, and neither did defensive tackle Brandon Williams (rest) or receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh). Safeties DeShon Elliott (quad) and Geno Stone (thigh) were limited in practice. The Ravens host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s epic 3-word reaction to breaking Dan Marino record

In true Lamar Jackson way, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is not making a big deal out of breaking Dan Marino’s incredible record. After leading the Ravens to a huge 34-6 win over the streaking Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson officially broke Marino’s record for the most wins by a starting QB before turning 25 years old. The Baltimore superstar recorded his 35th career victory to claim the solo record.
rolling out

Quarterback Lamar Jackson sets another NFL record

Superstar NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson has been much maligned for his alleged inability to throw accurately and in key situations during games — even while being praised for his athletic prowess. Yet, Jackson, 24, has thrown well enough to break another NFL record when he recorded his 35th win Sunday,...
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
theundefeated.com

The coded language of ‘figuring out’ Lamar Jackson

BALTIMORE — Before the start of the 2021 NFL season, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that “a lot of people around the league” believed that, after Lamar Jackson amassed more than 8,000 total yards and 76 touchdowns over the last two seasons, this was the year teams “figure out” the Baltimore Ravens quarterback.
RavenCountry

Ravens Week 5 Power Rankings Roundup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens held steady in most of the weekly Power Rankings. Analysis: "I like that John Harbaugh made the decision to run one final play instead of kneeling out the clock so his team could keep alive its streak of 100-yard rushing games (43, tying the 1970s Steelers). One of the reasons the Ravens have had success with Lamar Jackson is that they’ve unapologetically gone all-in on an offensive identity that bucks the rest of the league. The 100-yard rushing streak is part of that identity, and because of that, Harbaugh knew it was important to keep it going."
