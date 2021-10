Spring 2022 will introduce our wardrobes to some of the dreamiest, wearable colors yet, and we can't wait to try them on and choose a favorite. These hues were so prominent on the runways from New York to Paris, we hardly had to deliberate over the six big winners. Ahead, feast your eyes on soft lilac, which is surprisingly sleek and offers a new perspective on purple; sunny canary yellow; moody hot pink; salted caramel; electrifying scarlet; and a mystifying sky blue. Either scroll through our favorite instances of these color moments one by one, or jump ahead to the shade you want to explore right away.

