Sony Interactive Entertainment has released yet another PS5 firmware update despite its earlier release, which was just a few days ago. A new update for the PS5 console has just rolled out recently and it was just roughly two weeks since the recent one. The newest one is version number 21.02-04.03.00 and has the usual file size of 913 MB for download. The only strange part of this was the early release since most updates roll out months after the previous one.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO