On Games as a Service Streaming Platforms & nerdytec w/ CEO Chris Mut

The most popular sites for consuming interesting and funny content have been YouTube, which has dominated the internet for over a decade, and TikTok, which has been amazingly successful since its launch a couple of years ago. However, another site has been steadily growing alongside the two of them: Twitch. Twitch is a streaming site that allows real-time content and interaction between creators and their viewers. It has been used to make content online for years, but recently it has been gaining a considerable amount of mainstream success. Several personalities have emerged from the site in recent years, bringing more and more users to the platform. Some creators from the platform have managed an impressive level of popularity, so much so that even those who aren’t familiar with Twitch recognize their names, such as Adin Ross, XQCOW, and Ninja. Like the rest of the internet world, Twitch hasn’t gone unnoticed by students at North Atlanta, and the talk about Twitch and streamers is rapidly traveling across the school.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO