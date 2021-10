Location: Austin, TX (required – we’ll help pay for relocation) The 19th is hiring a Chief Financial Officer to grow and maintain the accounting and finance infrastructure for our scaling nonprofit news organization. As CFO, you will lead and own accounting, finance, FP&A, program financials, budget, treasury, legal and compliance. You will be the key resource who brings numbers to life for the rest of our leadership team as we continue to grow our newsroom to reach a broader audience. You will be the hands-on and transparent finance leader who can offer practical solutions and guidance as well as strategic vision and direction. All along, you will champion our mission through equitable leadership practices. This position reports to the CEO.

