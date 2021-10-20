Working on the Move: Three Things You’ll Need

This is an excerpt from the book Raising Private Capital by Matt Faircloth. Order today!. Would you put your life into the hands of a pilot on his first day in the cockpit of an airplane? Of course you wouldn’t. You would be foolish to do that. How about investing with a financial planner who has no experience, training, or knowledge of wealth-building strategies? You would be foolish to do that also, of course. The same goes for us real estate investors. When presenting a deal, you are asking your potential Cash Providers to put their financial futures into your hands when they invest with you. You owe it to them to have your act together so that you can be a trustworthy steward of their money. I know that we live in a world of instant gratification, especially for my younger readers out there who want to reach financial freedom by next Tuesday. I love your enthusiasm, but you need to know that real estate investing is a marathon, not a sprint. To be truly successful in this business, you will need to spend dedicated time preparing before you get started with private money. I can tell you that your growth will be exponential if you take the right steps first and don’t just jump in and figure it out. You can do that, and you may even get some people to invest with you. But without the right tools, you won’t grow very fast, and you may even step into pitfalls that you could have avoided had you properly prepared yourself.

