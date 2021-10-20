CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Working on the Move: Three Things You’ll Need

By Emily Taylor
Go Backpacking
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraveling around your home country or the world can open up work and networking possibilities that may not be possible in a fixed location. Although you may see more of what the world offers, you should consider other aspects of the remote work experience as you continue to travel....

biggerpockets.com

Four Things You Need to Do Before You Start Raising Money

This is an excerpt from the book Raising Private Capital by Matt Faircloth. Order today!. Would you put your life into the hands of a pilot on his first day in the cockpit of an airplane? Of course you wouldn’t. You would be foolish to do that. How about investing with a financial planner who has no experience, training, or knowledge of wealth-building strategies? You would be foolish to do that also, of course. The same goes for us real estate investors. When presenting a deal, you are asking your potential Cash Providers to put their financial futures into your hands when they invest with you. You owe it to them to have your act together so that you can be a trustworthy steward of their money. I know that we live in a world of instant gratification, especially for my younger readers out there who want to reach financial freedom by next Tuesday. I love your enthusiasm, but you need to know that real estate investing is a marathon, not a sprint. To be truly successful in this business, you will need to spend dedicated time preparing before you get started with private money. I can tell you that your growth will be exponential if you take the right steps first and don’t just jump in and figure it out. You can do that, and you may even get some people to invest with you. But without the right tools, you won’t grow very fast, and you may even step into pitfalls that you could have avoided had you properly prepared yourself.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Elite Daily

If You're On A Budget But Want To Look Good, You'll Love These 50 Cheap Things On Amazon

I’m going to start with the obvious: everyone should be able to look and feel their best, regardless of whether or not they’re on a budget. Though, since financial restraints don’t always go away just because we want them to, the ability to find wallet-friendly clothes, accessories, and beauty products can be crucial for many of us. The perfect outfit isn’t the perfect outfit if it’s totally out of our price range, and same goes for accessories, makeup, and skincare too. The reverse is also true; a great buy isn’t so great if it doesn’t last, or doesn’t work the way we want it to.
SHOPPING
handymantips.org

Moving Into A New House? Here are 5 Things You Need To Do ASAP

When it’s time to move, you’ve got a lot of things to think about, not least of which being the logistics involved. First, know that it will take an average of sixty days to three months for you to close on a house. You’ve got credit checks to contend with, loans, inspections, changes to associated agreements, and the list goes on. Once you’ve finally closed on the house, there is a mess of work that will need to be done, and it’s going to seem a bit daunting at first. However, provided you don’t let yourself be overcome by the workload, you may be surprised how quickly it goes. You just want to take things one at a time, and avoid looking at the total picture.
HOME & GARDEN

