In an effort to attract more people to try out substitute teaching — or return to it — the Jordan School District announced Thursday it was offering a $500 bonus for anyone who fills in for at least 30 days by Dec. 15. It’s an experiment they’re trying out until the end of the semester. Sandra Riesgraf, a spokesperson for the district, said there is more demand this year for subs, but fewer people available. It’s a problem for many districts in the state. The Canyons School District said it is also struggling with staffing shortages and has had to pull out staff from other departments to fill in for teachers and even bus drivers. Read the full story. — Jon Reed.

UTAH STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO