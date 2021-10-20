CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Democrats Preparing Anti-Energy Policies as Americans’ Heating Bills Are Set to Soar

Kentucky New Era
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered the following remarks today on the Senate floor regarding Democrats’ reckless tax and spending spree:. “The federal government’s own analysts of the energy sector are predicting that this winter, American families could face home heating bills that are 54% higher than last...

www.kentuckynewera.com

AFP

Pivotal senator skeptical of proposed tax on super-rich Americans

A Democratic senator whose vote will be crucial to passing US President Joe Biden's social services plan indicated on Wednesday he had little enthusiasm for a proposed tax on the very richest Americans that his party is pushing to pay for the measure. The Billionaires Income Tax unveiled earlier in the day by Senator Ron Wyden, who leads the chamber's finance committee, would apply to about 700 people with either $1 billion in assets or $100 million in annual income for three back-to-back years, and raise "hundreds of billions of dollars." But Joe Manchin, a centrist senator who has objected to various earlier provisions and attempts to pay for Biden's plan -- which costs about $2 trillion and enacts policies like universal pre-kindergarten and childcare subsidies -- did not welcome the idea. "I don't like it. I don't like the connotation that we're targeting different people," Manchin told reporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

Senate Democrats unveil new billionaires’ tax proposal

Top Democrats signaled a deal is within reach on President Joe Biden’s big domestic bill but momentum fizzled and tempers flared late Wednesday as a paid family leave proposal fell out and a billionaires’ tax appeared scrapped, mostly to satisfy a pivotal member of the 50-50 Senate. With his signature domestic initiative at stake, Biden […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KGET

House Republicans hold roundtable on energy tax hikes under Democrats’ reconciliation plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGET) — Republican Whip Steve Scalese (LA-01) led a roundtable discussion about the “Heat Your Home” tax, or the methane/natural gas tax and the Clean Electricity Performance plan that Democrats are currently trying to pass in their Reconciliation Bill. The roundtable series was launched by Rep. Kevin McCarthy but Republican leaders are taking […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Republican leaders blame stimulus for rising US inflation

Republican Senate leaders on Tuesday railed against rising US inflation rates, blaming the price increases on the flood of money from a pandemic stimulus package pushed by Democratic President Joe Biden earlier this year. Senate leader Chuck Schumer, who presides over the razor-thin Democratic majority in the chamber, expressed confidence that the programs will win approval.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Progressives reeling after moderates inflict savage new blow to spending bill

(CNN) — Another liberal dream was sacrificed in the cause of saving Joe Biden's presidency. The Democrats ditched paid family leave Wednesday from their vast social safety net program in yet another cave to Senate moderates, dealing a shattering blow to House progressives -- not to mention millions of Americans who must choose between their jobs and caring for newborns or elderly relatives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

Texas Democrats Make Renewed Push For US Senate To Pass Federal Elections Bill

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Democrats in Congress and the state legislature again urged the U.S. Senate to approve a federal elections bill. The legislation is called the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and is named after the civil rights leader and Congressman who died last year. The U.S. House passed the measure in August in a very close, party-line vote. During a virtual news conference Tuesday, State Representative Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, who also serves as the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus said, “We’re calling upon the U..S. Senate to take immediate action to pass this very important bill and...
TEXAS STATE

