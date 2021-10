Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl spoke with Audacy's Nicole Alvarez about his newly released New York Times bestselling memoir The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music. They sent over some highlights from the interview. Challenge of deciding what to write and what not to write, if another book is in his future: "There's so much! I was like 300 pages in and I hadn't even mentioned the Foo Fighters yet. I was like, 'Oh My God!' I've been in this band for 26 years, if I don't write about it my guys are going to kill me."

