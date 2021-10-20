Netflix workers stage walk-out over Chappelle transgender comments

The demands from the trans employees who walked out Wednesday in protest of Netflix's handing of The Closer included: "Add a disclaimer before transphobic titles that specifically flag transphobic language, misogyny, homophobia, hate speech, etc. as required." The Wrap's Tim Baysinger reports that Netflix is "weighing whether or not to put a content warning ahead of the special, which has been soundly criticized for Chappelle’s transphobic jokes. There is concern internally that this could lead to Netflix being forced to put warnings or disclaimers on all or most of its other stand-up content, given the boundary-pushing nature of the genre. However, it wouldn’t be the first time Netflix puts any kind of warning in front of its shows, as it already puts disclaimers in other areas such as suicide prevention and awareness for shows like 13 Reasons Why."

