Economy

Segro experiences 'strong' rent roll growth in Q3

By Iain Gilbert
ShareCast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal estate investment trust Segro said on Wednesday that it had witnessed strong rent roll growth in the quarter ended 19 October as a result of "a busy period of lettings". Segro stated that £26.0m of new headline rent...

www.sharecast.com

ShareCast

WPP lifts full-year guidance after 'very strong' Q3

The advertising giant said third-quarter like-for-like revenues less pass-through costs - its core metric - rose 15.7% year-on-year to £2.6bn. Analysts had been expecting a 9.4% jump. Compared with Q3 2019, they were up 6.9%. WPP said that for 2021 it now expects growth of 11.5% to 12% for LFL...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Indivior lifts FY guidance as Q3 profits, revenue jump

In the nine months to 30 September, net revenue rose 23% to $568m, while third-quarter revenues were up 18% to $187m. Indivior said this was driven mainly by its opioid addiction treatment Sublocade, continued growth in the buprenorphine medication-assisted treatment (BMAT) market, and by market share stability for Suboxone film in the US.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Virgin Wines revenue jumps in 'milestone year'

Virgin Wines UK reported a 30% improvement in group revenue in its annual results on Thursday, to £73.6m, making for the second consecutive year of higher-than-30% revenue growth. 1,224.18. 16:21 28/10/21. 2,700.69. 16:21 28/10/21. 1.02%. 27.19. The AIM-traded firm also noted that revenue increased 73% from the 2019 financial year,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
odwyerpr.com

WPP Records 15.7% Q3 Growth

WPP CEO Mark Read recorded a 15.7 percent growth in Q3 revenues (less pass-through costs) to $3.6B as clients across-the-board hiked investments in marketing, especially digital media and ecommerce services. He noted that WPP posted 6.9 percent over the comparable 2019 pre-pandemic period and is now well-positioned for growth due...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris
ShareCast

Meggitt says FY revenue to fall on supply chain issues, weaker defence mkt

The company on Thursday said it expected to deliver full-year underlying operating profit of £170m - £190m and positive cash flow. “While we are pleased to see signs of the civil recovery across our business, the supply chain disruption and the softer defence trends we have experienced in the third quarter are expected to continue throughout our historically strongest, fourth quarter,” the company said in a trading update.
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Equals Group completes 'material transaction' for large client

Fintech payments company Equals Group has completed a material international payments transaction for a large corporate client, it announced on Thursday, that would contribute around £1.5m to group revenues in the current financial year. 11,758.54. 16:21 28/10/21. -1.88%. -224.87. 1,224.18. 16:21 28/10/21. The AIM-traded firm said the transaction was one-off...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
nddist.com

Lawson Products Continues Strong Sales, Profit Growth in Q3

MRO products distributor Lawson Products reported its 2021 third quarter financial results on Oct. 28, showing continued significant improvement in year-over-year sales, while organic sales also had solid growth. Chicago-based Lawson reported Q3 total sales of $105.6 million, up 16.9 percent year-over-year and narrowly trailing Q2's company record $106.5 million....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Travis Perkins raises profit guidance as positive momentum continues

Builders' merchant Travis Perkins lifted full-year guidance as recent positive trading momentum continued during the third quarter, with the group now expecting full-year adjusted operating profits to be ahead of current market expectations. 16:21 28/10/21. 4,156.10. 16:21 28/10/21. 4,137.54. 16:21 28/10/21. 2,700.69. 16:21 28/10/21. 1.02%. 27.19. 1,540.00p. 16:17 28/10/21. -2.84%
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
MarketWatch

Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides upbeat 2022 profit outlook, raises longer-term revenue growth view

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. rose 1.0% in afternoon trading Thursday, after the information technology company provided an upbeat earnings outlook for next year, and raised its longer-term revenue growth outlook. The company said it expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 to $2.10, compared with the FactSet EPS consensus of $1.97. The company also said it expects to buy back at least $500 million worth of its stock in 2022, and pay out about $625 million in dividends. Chief Executive Antonio Neri said at the company's virtual securities analyst meeting that there are three distinct trends that have gained traction as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic: 1) explosion of data at the edge which requires secure connectivity; 2) the mandate for a cloud-everywhere experience; and 3) the need to quickly extract value from data to generate insights and build new business models. The company raised its compound annual growth rate for revenue, for 2022 through 2024, to 2% to 4% from 1% to 3%. The stock has run up 24.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.1%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Footwear News

Rent the Runway Shares Fall After Strong Market Debut

Rent the Runway closed its first day of trading with shares below the initial IPO price. The fashion rental platform began trading on Wednesday at $23 per share, which was above its initial IPO price of $21 per share. Shares closed at $19.29 each on Wednesday and were as low as $19.00 on Thursday morning. Rent the Runway sold 17 million shares on Tuesday for $21 each, raising a total of $357 million in its IPO. On Wednesday, the company began trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “RENT.” Rent the Runway was founded in 2009 as a fashion rental...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

THG Q3 revenues grow

The Hut Group said revenues were up 38% year-on-year on a constant currency basis to £507.8m, bringing year-to-date revenue growth to 42.3%. As far as the firm's Ingenuity Commerce unit was concerned, reported revenues grew 131% year-on-year, with a record number of 44 new clients being acquired in the quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Homeserve buys CET Structures for £53m

CET provides outsourced emergency plumbing, heating and electrics services to home insurance policy holders on behalf of consumer brands, via its digital claims handling and job management platform. HomeServe has acquired the CET on a debt free, cash free basis, and is funding the deal through existing debt facilities. The...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Aveva H1 revenues up 9% as OSIsoft provides boost

Software group Aveva on Wednesday said first-half revenue rose 9% on a constant currency basis driven by a strong contribution from the recently acquired OSIsoft business. The company said the reported rise was before forex translation headwinds due to the relative strength of sterling, adding that the revenue increase resulted in “significant” margin leverage and growth in adjusted earnings before interest and tax.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Redcentric interim performance in line with expectations

IT managed services provider Redcentric said on Wednesday that trading for the six months ended 30 September was projected to have been in line with expectations. Redcentric expects to report interim revenues of £46.4m and adjusted underlying earnings of £12.0m, both broadly flat year-on-year. The AIM-listed company also noted that...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC San Diego

Rent the Runway's Strong Debut Fizzles, as Shares Close the Day Down 8%

Rent the Runway started trading Wednesday on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol RENT. On Tuesday, the company's initial public offering priced at the top end of its expected range. Rent the Runway's listing follows the public debut of eyeglasses maker Warby Parker and comes ahead of sneaker retailer Allbirds' anticipated...
MARKETS
ShareCast

BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

BH MACRO LIMITED (the “Company”) (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235) As at the close of business on 30th September 2021the Final Net Asset Values of each class of the Company’s shares are as follows:. Fund NameSedolNAVMTD PerformanceYTD PerformanceNAV Date. BH Macro LtdB1NPGV1$35.490.31%2.02%30th September 2021.
STOCKS
atlantanews.net

Calendering Resins Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth

Global Calendering Resins (PET, PETG and PVC) Market: Overview. The process of manufacturing films involves calendering resins. Calendering is a process used for manufacturing high-quality and large-volume products, mainly vinyl (PVC) sheets and films. Other thermoplastics can also be calendered for the manufacturing of films and sheets. In the calendering process, the polymer is melted and compounded with heat and pressure in an extruder. Then, the film is formed by the pressure of the calendering rolls. Special features of the film are defined by formulation and processing conditions. An important area in the calendering of the film is the ability of surface treatment such as embossing films or enhancing the physical properties of the films by stretching. The market includes different types of films made with the help of calendering resins such as PVC, PET and PETG.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Revolution Beauty takes manufacturing in-house with Medichem acquisition

Revolution Beauty announced on Wednesday that its Revolution Beauty Holdings subsidiary has acquired the entire issued share capital of Medichem Manufacturing for £23m, subject to a net assets adjustment. 5,992.81. 16:21 28/10/21. 1,224.18. 16:21 28/10/21. 34,283.98. 16:21 28/10/21. 1.52%. 511.72. The AIM-traded firm said Medichem was a long-standing supplier of...
BUSINESS

