In Loving Memory of Jean Dorian

Those who knew Isaiah (Zay) best, knew he could be quite the storyteller… whether that story was “true” or not, is another story in itself…but he could always be counted on to be brutally honest when he needed to be. With an infectious laugh, dimples like his mother, and eyes that twinkled when he smiled, it was easy to see why he got along with everyone and had so many friends from every walk of life. Described by his Mom as “ridiculously funny,” ever-talkative Isaiah was a jokester that loved to laugh, travel anywhere on a whim, have a good time with his friends and family, and of course – to cheer on Tom Brady when his favorite NFL team, the Patriots, played. The father of two beautiful girls, a hard-worker and visionary, Isaiah loved his friends and family, and especially his mother with a fierce loyalty that left an impression on everyone he met. He survived by a huge family and an uncountable amount of friends! He Will Truly be missed, Never forgotten, May he rest in Peace!

