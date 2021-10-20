CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

In Loving Memory of Jean Dorian

pinconningjournal.com
 7 days ago

He had a nature you could not help...

pinconningjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Arthur Eugene 'Gene' Ellis

Arthur Eugene “Gene” Ellis passed away on Jan. 7, 2021. He led a wild and colorful life as a combat photographer, TV cameraman, artist, bus driver and coffee drinker. He resided the last several years in Battle Ground and was a staple at Old Town Battle Grounds/Hidden River Roasters where he could be found most days surrounded by his curmudgeon buddies, solving the problems of the world. With no family in the immediate area, Gene was cared for by half of Battle Ground. He loved to barter for favors by offering his watercolor and oil paintings. Full of stories and bits of wisdom, if you knew Gene, you were truly blessed.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Virginia D. Balcom: 1943-2021

Virginia D. Balcom passed on Sept. 30, 2021. She was born on Feb. 5, 1943 to Virgil (Buck) and Francelia Williams and graduated from Battle Ground High School where she was a cheerleader. She is survived by her loving children, Melissa Alarcon- Evans, Rochelle Raven, Lori Brower and John Balcom. She was a hair stylist and kept the family in perms for the better part of two decades. She loved to travel, read and play cards. Her yard looked like a golf course and she could out work a work horse, something she shared with her parents and siblings, Virgil Williams and Betty Hauser. May she rest in peace.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Bruce Eugene Coleman: 1928-2021

It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away at the Morton Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. A small family service is being planned for a later date.
MORTON, WA
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS VIDEO PREMIERE: IN LOVING MEMORY — “FRACTURED”

The video we’re presenting today includes stunning scenes of sunrise and of cold flowing waters, of haunted souls, the descent of winter, and of graveside grief. The words tell of emotional wounds that won’t heal and of the approach of a time to die. Like the video, the music brilliantly...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Kimberly Lavelle Shropshire-Meneese

Kimberly Lavelle Shropshire-Meneese was born on October 4, 1966, in El Paso, Texas but was raised in the Renton Highlands and Seattle. From the Central District to Rainier Beach, Kim collected friendships that she gathered up in each phase of her life and carried into the next, bringing people together, connecting all the dots of her journey, and sharing her infectious laughter, generous spirit, and kind heart.
EL PASO, TX
cwlasvegas.com

Keep Memory Alive hosts Power of Love gala

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Keep Memory Alive organization and the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health are celebrating with a purpose. Dr. Dylan Wint, director of the Lou Ruvo Center, joined us to talk more about the Power of Love gala.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thereflector.com

In loving memory of James Henry Karl Gillette: 1980-2021

James Henry Karl Gillette was born Oct. 4, 1980 in Vancouver, Washington and passed away Sept. 25, 2021 in Burlington, Washington at age 40 due to complications of diabetes. James graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1999 and continued on to graduate from Washington State University-Pullman in 2003. In his youth, James enjoyed football, baseball, hockey and begrudgingly participated in Norwegian folk dancing with Sons of Norway. While at WSU, he competed on the logging sports team. After graduating, he worked in the field of power plant operation, living various places throughout Washington state. In 2019, he purchased a home and settled in Burlington, Washington.
VANCOUVER, WA
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Pauline Marie Morrison: 1958-2021

Pauline Marie Morrison was born Feb. 1, 1958, to Edwin Emil and Marjorie May Mertens in Great Falls, Montana. Her formative years were spent living in Washtucna, Washington where she attended the same school from kindergarten through her senior year in high school, graduating in 1976. Following high school she moved to Vancouver, Washington and attended Clark College and worked for The Columbian newspaper.
VANCOUVER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KAKE TV

'We must love radically and without hesitation': Honoring Rudy Love's memory

WICHITA, KAN. (KAKE)- The family and friends of Wichita soul legend Rudy Love gathered Friday morning at Central Christian Church to honor his memory. Love was born September 15, 1948 in Oklahoma before making a move to Wichita. Starting in the 1970's Love worked as a pilot vocalist for Motown off and on throughout the decade. During that time he worked with many musical artist like Marvin Gaye, The Temptations and so many others.
WICHITA, KS
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory Isaiah Adonis Swain

Those who knew Isaiah (Zay) best, knew he could be quite the storyteller… whether that story was “true” or not, is another story in itself…but he could always be counted on to be brutally honest when he needed to be. With an infectious laugh, dimples like his mother, and eyes that twinkled when he smiled, it was easy to see why he got along with everyone and had so many friends from every walk of life. Described by his Mom as “ridiculously funny,” ever-talkative Isaiah was a jokester that loved to laugh, travel anywhere on a whim, have a good time with his friends and family, and of course – to cheer on Tom Brady when his favorite NFL team, the Patriots, played. The father of two beautiful girls, a hard-worker and visionary, Isaiah loved his friends and family, and especially his mother with a fierce loyalty that left an impression on everyone he met. He survived by a huge family and an uncountable amount of friends! He Will Truly be missed, Never forgotten, May he rest in Peace!
NFL
Fatherly

8 Touching Ways to Keep a Loved One’s Memory Alive

David Eagleman, the neuroscientist and author, observes that there are three deaths. The first is when the body ceases to function. The second comes when the body is buried. The third comes somewhere down the line when your name is spoken for the last time. It’s this last death that...
MUSIC
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of David Anthony “Tony” Spencer: 1941-2021

David Anthony “Tony” Spencer was born in Chehalis, Washington on Jan. 31, 1941 to his parents Ruth and Hobert Spencer. He was the fourth of six children. He would then spend the next 18 years in Mossyrock, Bucoda and Centralia attending school and working odd jobs until he joined the U.S. Navy in 1960.
CENTRALIA, WA
bighorncountynews.com

In Loving Memory of Gary Joel Good Luck / Iichiilikaash’balaxish 1984 to 2020

Our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Gary Joel Good Luck went home to be with the Lord one year ago on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Gary Joel was born on May 21, 1984 to Clinton and Carol (Whiteman) Good Luck in Crow Agency, Montana. He was a member of the Greasy Mouth clan and a child of the Ties the Bundle clan. As a child he was given the Apsaalooké name Akbaakalatcheesh / Believer by his great uncle, the late Sylvester “Cardy” Goes Ahead. He was later renamed Iichiilikaash’balaxish / Singing Elk by his uncle, the late Carl Venne.
CROW AGENCY, MT
parentherald.com

4 Ways To Honor The Memory Of Your Deceased Loved One

Death is an unfortunate part of life. While a person may not last forever, memories of them can if they're carefully preserved. One way that people choose to preserve the memories of their deceased loved ones is through honoring their memory, whether it be with a shrine or by displaying their ashes at home. Honoring the memory of your deceased loved ones is very important, because by cultivating a sense of reverence for the dead in your household, you can be sure that your family will honor you.
RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy