1. 2011 Deferred Bonus Plan - vesting of awards granted in 2018 with a 3 year deferral period. Ricardo PLC (the "Company") announces that, on 25 October 2021, a total of 13,196 ordinary shares of 25 pence each ("Shares") vested in favour of an Executive Director and other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") under the terms of the Company's 2011 Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP"). These awards (which included dividend entitlements) were granted on 25 October 2018. They vested following the end of a three year Deferral Period and were not subject to performance conditions. Further details of this vesting are provided below.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO