In Loving Memory of John A. Kridler Sr.

It is very hard for people to pick the perfect place for their loved one because there is a lot of emotion involved or sometimes a little regret or that feeling of am I doing the right thing? Emily Lampa asks Mimi Piciullo, Juniper Glen executive director what she tells those families about what they need to know about picking the right place for their loved one. Mimi says it’s not an easy decision. She says a lot of people are waiting to make this decision and sometimes waiting is harder on the resident, so the sooner you make this decision when you got this tough diagnosis, and they are starting to not recognize key family members and having challenges with using the bathroom and just getting more and more confused. Mimi says the sooner you make this decision for them the better because this is a lot of change for them to manage moving in here and we want to make their transition as smooth as possible. Mimi says we help families with that and guide them along that path to try and make that as smooth as possible for them.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 13 DAYS AGO