CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

In Loving Memory of John A. Kridler Sr.

pinconningjournal.com
 7 days ago

There will never be a moment, that we don’t think of...

pinconningjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Randell Slack

And has gone with the lord to stay. Although his passing makes us weep. ﻿ VISITATION Wednesday October 20, 2021 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM New Hope Baptist Church 124 21st Ave Seattle, WA 98122 FUNERAL SERVICE Wednesday October 20, 2021 11:00 AM New Hope Baptist Church 124 21st Ave Seattle, WA 98122.
OBITUARIES
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Helen Faye Bonds

It is with humble acceptance of the Lord's will that we announce that Helen Faye Bonds has gone home to be with our Lord and Savior. Our beloved passed away peacefully at home, on Tuesday, October 5, 202 l, in Houston, TX with her dedicated husband, Stephen Bonds, Sr. and their daughter, Raeshawna Hurd, by her side. Our dearly departed will be missed by many.
HOUSTON, TX
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Arthur Eugene 'Gene' Ellis

Arthur Eugene “Gene” Ellis passed away on Jan. 7, 2021. He led a wild and colorful life as a combat photographer, TV cameraman, artist, bus driver and coffee drinker. He resided the last several years in Battle Ground and was a staple at Old Town Battle Grounds/Hidden River Roasters where he could be found most days surrounded by his curmudgeon buddies, solving the problems of the world. With no family in the immediate area, Gene was cared for by half of Battle Ground. He loved to barter for favors by offering his watercolor and oil paintings. Full of stories and bits of wisdom, if you knew Gene, you were truly blessed.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Virginia D. Balcom: 1943-2021

Virginia D. Balcom passed on Sept. 30, 2021. She was born on Feb. 5, 1943 to Virgil (Buck) and Francelia Williams and graduated from Battle Ground High School where she was a cheerleader. She is survived by her loving children, Melissa Alarcon- Evans, Rochelle Raven, Lori Brower and John Balcom. She was a hair stylist and kept the family in perms for the better part of two decades. She loved to travel, read and play cards. Her yard looked like a golf course and she could out work a work horse, something she shared with her parents and siblings, Virgil Williams and Betty Hauser. May she rest in peace.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jimmy Jim Rashawnda
simivalleyacorn.com

In Loving Memory of CLEMENT PAUL ‘MITCH’ MITCHELL

Clement “Mitch” Mitchell passed away on September 28, 2021 peacefully at his loving Board and Care in Santa Clarita, CA at 96 ½ with his daughters by his side, where he lived since March 2018. He was born January 15, 1925 in Greenwich, CT. He resided in Simi Valley from 1963 to 2004 with his wife Stephanie of 55 years; moved to Friendly Valley Retirement Community in 2004 where Stephanie passed in 2006 at 85 years old. He was remarried to Rosalie Phillips that year, also a resident of Friendly Valley, who then passed in 2011.
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Kimberly Lavelle Shropshire-Meneese

Kimberly Lavelle Shropshire-Meneese was born on October 4, 1966, in El Paso, Texas but was raised in the Renton Highlands and Seattle. From the Central District to Rainier Beach, Kim collected friendships that she gathered up in each phase of her life and carried into the next, bringing people together, connecting all the dots of her journey, and sharing her infectious laughter, generous spirit, and kind heart.
EL PASO, TX
bighorncountynews.com

In Loving Memory of Gary Joel Good Luck / Iichiilikaash’balaxish 1984 to 2020

Our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Gary Joel Good Luck went home to be with the Lord one year ago on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Gary Joel was born on May 21, 1984 to Clinton and Carol (Whiteman) Good Luck in Crow Agency, Montana. He was a member of the Greasy Mouth clan and a child of the Ties the Bundle clan. As a child he was given the Apsaalooké name Akbaakalatcheesh / Believer by his great uncle, the late Sylvester “Cardy” Goes Ahead. He was later renamed Iichiilikaash’balaxish / Singing Elk by his uncle, the late Carl Venne.
CROW AGENCY, MT
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory Isaiah Adonis Swain

Those who knew Isaiah (Zay) best, knew he could be quite the storyteller… whether that story was “true” or not, is another story in itself…but he could always be counted on to be brutally honest when he needed to be. With an infectious laugh, dimples like his mother, and eyes that twinkled when he smiled, it was easy to see why he got along with everyone and had so many friends from every walk of life. Described by his Mom as “ridiculously funny,” ever-talkative Isaiah was a jokester that loved to laugh, travel anywhere on a whim, have a good time with his friends and family, and of course – to cheer on Tom Brady when his favorite NFL team, the Patriots, played. The father of two beautiful girls, a hard-worker and visionary, Isaiah loved his friends and family, and especially his mother with a fierce loyalty that left an impression on everyone he met. He survived by a huge family and an uncountable amount of friends! He Will Truly be missed, Never forgotten, May he rest in Peace!
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
pinecountynews.com

John Norring Sr.

John “Rowdy” Norring Sr. passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids at the age of 67. He was surrounded by his loving and faithful wife, as well as his five sons who adored him. John Charles Norring Sr. was born July 22, 1954, to James...
PINE CITY, MN
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
WKBW-TV

Juniper Glen Assisted Living and Memory Care for your loved one

It is very hard for people to pick the perfect place for their loved one because there is a lot of emotion involved or sometimes a little regret or that feeling of am I doing the right thing? Emily Lampa asks Mimi Piciullo, Juniper Glen executive director what she tells those families about what they need to know about picking the right place for their loved one. Mimi says it’s not an easy decision. She says a lot of people are waiting to make this decision and sometimes waiting is harder on the resident, so the sooner you make this decision when you got this tough diagnosis, and they are starting to not recognize key family members and having challenges with using the bathroom and just getting more and more confused. Mimi says the sooner you make this decision for them the better because this is a lot of change for them to manage moving in here and we want to make their transition as smooth as possible. Mimi says we help families with that and guide them along that path to try and make that as smooth as possible for them.
HEALTH SERVICES
kmuw.org

Remembering Rudy Love, Sr.

Funeral services for Wichita R&B singer and songwriter Rudy Love, Sr. are at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 15 at Wichita’s Central Christian Church. Love worked with famed artists including Marvin Gaye, Sly Stone and the Temptations. The 73-year-old musician passed away on October 6. A memorial concert will be held...
WICHITA, KS
Fatherly

8 Touching Ways to Keep a Loved One’s Memory Alive

David Eagleman, the neuroscientist and author, observes that there are three deaths. The first is when the body ceases to function. The second comes when the body is buried. The third comes somewhere down the line when your name is spoken for the last time. It’s this last death that...
MUSIC
pinconningjournal.com

In Loving Memory of Jean Dorian

He had a nature you could not help loving, and a heart that was purer than gold; and to those who knew him and loved him, his memory.
OBITUARIES
southeastsun.com

In loving memory

The late Bill Searcy made a “tremendous difference in the lives of countless families at the YMCA and our community” and that is part of why YMCA staff recently revealed a framed photo of Searcy and the towel he used while working out to be hung in the Fitness Center, said YMCA Executive Director Richard Pipkin. “For almost 50 years the Searcys have supported the YMCA promoting family programs in our community and the surrounding area,” Pipkin said noting that Bill Searcy served as the Enterprise YMCA Board President from 1981-1982 and served on a number of committees at the YMCA. Pipkin recently invited the Searcy family to see the framed memento. From left, in the back row, are Pipkin, Bill Searcy’s wife Eddie; son Will Searcy; grandson Ledge Searcy; and daughter-in-law Kate Searcy. Grandsons Smith Searcy and Hatten Searcy are in front. (Courtesy photo)
ENTERPRISE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy