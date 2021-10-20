Top 5 healthy fruits that you should include daily in your diet
By Paola Sasso
GreenwichTime
7 days ago
Fruits , in addition to being delicious, are fundamental foods in our daily diet , as they favor our health and keep us away from cardiovascular diseases and some types of cancer. Although it is advisable to eat the fruits that we like the most, there are some perfect...
Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
Although it can be a normal part of digestion, bloating can be frustrating, especially when it happens regularly. Beyond hurting your confidence, it can be accompanied by a number of digestive symptoms, most commonly an uncomfortable feeling of fullness. If you experience chronic bloating, it could be a sign that something in your digestive tract has gone awry—if you notice bloating more than normal, it is important to look closely at your lifestyle and get to the root cause.
Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
With all the suggested supplements, tips, and endless “how-tos” to sift through, the search for better sleep can often feel overwhelming. But a new study may have found the culprit behind our slumber troubles: salt. The study, presented at the Seventeenth International Conference on Endothelin, showed that large amounts of...
Slowly sipping on a cup of coffee is one of life’s simple pleasures. Nothing beats that warmth, comfort, and energy boost it gives you as you dive into your to-do list for the day… that is, until it gets cold. If you’re the kind of person who gets intensely focused on something, chances are you forget about your drink until it cools down and you need to make a trip to the microwave. Unfortunately, reheating coffee in the microwave has some serious downsides.
High in protein, low in calories, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is generally considered to be a healthy addition to your diet. But experts say that those over the age of 65 should consider the risk of fish poisoning before planning their next seafood meal. Unfortunately, there's little you can do to spot the problem, experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine explain. "Fish containing these toxins do not look, smell, or taste bad. Cooking, marinating, freezing, or stewing does not destroy the toxin," their experts warn. That's exactly why it's so essential to learn which types of fish are most likely to cause fish poisoning, and to avoid them accordingly. Read on to find out which fish you should cut from your diet, and why your risk skyrockets after 65.
Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
Wish you could perk up your body’s calorie-burning power without a special diet or exercise? Then your wish just came true! Growing research shows that berberine — a compound found in plants like turmeric and goldenseal — works metabolism-boosting magic, firing up our ability to incinerate both blood sugar and stored fat.
Like the holiday movie Home Alone, oatmeal is a classic. Dietitians don't go a day without recommending the warm breakfast to their clients, and it's what many of them prefer to eat first thing, too. When it comes to a breakfast for energy, the one-ingredient dish is basically in a league of its own.
What is vitamin D? Our body uses it to absorb minerals like calcium and phosphorus. That makes your teeth and bones strong. Vitamin D also supports your muscles, nerves and immune system. You can get it from sunshine on your skin and from eating eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods like milk and cereal.
If you have diabetes, finding a sweet treat that’s safe to eat might feel impossible. We all know that it’s best to avoid cookies and pastries, which can cause a big spike in blood sugar. But if you discount fruit as well, you may rob yourself of powerful nutrients that provide excellent health benefits. Some fruits, like citrus and berries, may even help stabilize your blood glucose levels.
A life without carbs is one that’s hard to imagine, especially if you’re a bread lover like me always reaching for another slice. Luckily, in recent years we’ve learned that bread is not the enemy, if you’re opting for the brown variety. Wheat has long been the go-to alternative to white bread, but we just learned there’s an even healthier option that reigns supreme. New research reveals that rye-based foods including bread are a better choice for weight loss than those made with refined wheat.
Dementia can be a scary topic for some people to discuss as they get older, especially if they don't know much about what it is or what causes it. Dementia is not a specific disease, but is instead a general term for impaired memory and brain function that sometimes occurs as people age. Although many people use Alzheimer's and dementia interchangeably, Alzheimer's is actually a leading cause of dementia.
Perhaps the most versatile of foods, we use nuts in a range of dishes and even as a crunchy garnish to both desserts and healthy sides—from bowls of vanilla ice cream to fruity salads! Nuts can also be enjoyed as a sweet or savory snack all on their own. For example, you might nibble on a handful of salted peanuts at a baseball game during the summer months, but crave a honey-roasted variety in the wintertime.
Packed with plenty of protein, vitamins, and minerals, eggs are a healthy, filling, and inexpensive addition to any diet. But experts warn that storing them improperly can lead not only to spoilage, but may make you susceptible to serious illness. Eating eggs that have quietly gone bad can lead to food poisoning and other foodborne maladies, including Salmonella poisoning. That's why experts are sounding the alarm about a common mistake people make with their egg storage. Read on to find out which food storage habit could be upping your chances of spoilage, and where to safely store your eggs instead.
We all love a good brunch—and the foundation of many signature brunch dishes is eggs. Whether it’s an omelette, eggs benedict, or just a regular scramble, you can’t go wrong with them. Many people enjoy their egg dishes with spicy and savory condiments, but did you know that it could cause an inflamed stomach, or make it worse if you already have it?
In order to create a balanced diet conducive to maintainable weight loss, it’s important to include a variety of carbs, proteins, and healthy fats within your everyday eating plan to fuel your body for success. Although it’s necessary to remember that all of your favorite foods can have a place, in moderation, within your diet even as you work to lose weight, there are some foods when consumed more regularly (aside from the obvious fast food and baked goods) which may be standing in your way of achieving healthy weight loss.
Snacking on a handful of raspberries or sprinkling them over some yogurt is a sweet yet slightly tart snack that never gets old. However, if you’re looking to enjoy the delicious flavor of raspberries when they’re not in-season (how are they so expensive?), raspberry juice is a must. Not only is it delicious, new research highlights that it can also help maintain healthy blood sugar levels!
