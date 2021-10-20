CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Innovative joint program in computational precision health at UC Berkeley and UCSF aims to improve quality and equity of health care

By Tiffany Lohwater
Berkeleyan Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of California, Berkeley, and the University of California, San Francisco, today (Oct. 20, 2021) jointly launched a new, one-of-a-kind program in computational precision health, a significant step toward advancing this new field and, ultimately, improving the quality and equity of health care. The partnership positions the two...

news.berkeley.edu

