Environment

St. John Valley weather for Oct. 20-26, 2021

By Editorials
fiddleheadfocus.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn upper-level low that has been bringing clouds and showers to the region will move east into the Maritimes today and tonight. High pressure will build in tonight into Thursday morning followed by a warm front Thursday night, which will spread showers across the SJV. Showers continue into Friday as a...

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-28 13:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Flagler; Putnam; St. Johns THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN FLAGLER...ST. JOHNS AND NORTHEASTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM EDT for northeastern Florida.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marion, Putnam, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-28 13:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM EDT for northern and northeastern Florida. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marion; Putnam; St. Johns A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR FLAGLER...SOUTHEASTERN ST. JOHNS...SOUTHEASTERN MARION AND SOUTHEASTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES At 156 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Andalusia to 7 miles northwest of Pittman, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell, Crescent City, Andalusia, Juniper Springs, Marineland, Weirsdale, Moss Bluff and Crescent Beach. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARION COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-28 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM EDT for northeastern Florida. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flagler; Putnam; St. Johns A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN FLAGLER...ST. JOHNS AND NORTHEASTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES At 1258 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near World Golf Village to Palatka, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Saint Augustine, Palatka, Hastings, East Palatka, World Golf Village, Saint Augustine Beach, Marineland, Vilano Beach, Federal Point and South Ponte Vedra. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
North West
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Calm Weather Expected For Halloween Weekend

Weather Resources: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While the streets are expected to be filled with ghosts and goblins, the skies above are expected to be far from scary this Halloween weekend. After a number of days drenched in rain and sprinkles, a drier pattern has moved into the state just in time for the weekend. Clouds are expected to linger in the area for awhile Friday, but should clear by late morning or early afternoon in the Twin Cities. Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid 30s. As far as holiday atmospherics go, Saturday is expected to begin with a...
MINNESOTA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

“Chamber of Commerce” Halloween weather

Skies are clear and conditions are mild today, we'll be back in the lower 90s for highs this Friday afternoon. A front is moving toward SoCal that will bring some partly cloudy skies along with Northwesterly breezes and also cooler temps for the weekend. Drier conditions will prevail, despite that front sliding through, so the The post “Chamber of Commerce” Halloween weather appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT

