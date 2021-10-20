St. John Valley weather for Oct. 20-26, 2021

Effective: 2021-10-28 13:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM EDT for northern and northeastern Florida. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marion; Putnam; St. Johns A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR FLAGLER...SOUTHEASTERN ST. JOHNS...SOUTHEASTERN MARION AND SOUTHEASTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES At 156 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Andalusia to 7 miles northwest of Pittman, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell, Crescent City, Andalusia, Juniper Springs, Marineland, Weirsdale, Moss Bluff and Crescent Beach. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO