Pets

PAWS Pet of the Week – Leo

By Editorials
fiddleheadfocus.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAWS says these amazing eyes can become your lifeline. Adopt Leo and instantly make your home a better place....

fiddleheadfocus.com

Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

CHOPPA — Choppa is an 8-month-old housebroken, crate-trained, neutered male pitbull/Lab mix. He is very sweet, does great on a leash, gets along with other dogs, likes kids and loves attention. VINNY — Vinny is a 3-year-old housebroken, crate-trained male pit bull. He is very sweet, gets along with other...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
republictimes.net

Emo | Pet of the Week

I am new to Helping Strays and my shelter staff is still learning about me. I am a friendly kitty and get along with other cats. Come visit me or call the shelter for more information. Emo is 10 years old. Emo’s adoption fee is $50; he is microchipped, up...
PETS
sent-trib.com

Paw-inspiring blessing: St. Tim’s offers prayers for pets

PERRYSBURG — Dogs, cats, rabbits, and all other small, large, furry and non-furry pets will be at the Blessing of the Animals at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church on Oct. 23. It will take place on the front lawn, in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment. There will be a procession of pets – small, large, furry and non-furry are welcome along with their human caretakers to ask for God’s blessing.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WISH-TV

Pet Pals TV: Paws & Think

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This time the host of Pet Pals TV, Patty Spiter, stopped by with her guest Kelsey Burton, the executive director of Paws & Think. They talked...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ksro.com

KSRO Pet of the Week: Aristocat

Meet our Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Aristocat. She is a 8 year old, domestic short haired tabby with green eyes. If you’re looking for a lap cat, Aristocat is your girl. This sweet affectionate kitty loves to spend time with people and just soaks up the all attention. She has a charming little meow that she uses to have conversations with friends. If you like vocal cats – she is a fun one to talk to!
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
arlnow.com

Arlington Pet of the Week: Karma

Meet well traveled Karma, Arlington’s latest Pet of the Week. This 13-year-old Old English Sheepdog/Bearded Collie mix grew up in Seattle, but now calls Arlington home. Here’s what Karma’s mom had to say about her travels. Karma is well traveled. She has frolicked in the beaches of the Atlantic and...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
cbslocal.com

PAWS Dogs Of The Week: Brownie And Tonga

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the PAWS Dog of the Week, it’s two for one with cuties Brownie and Tonga. They are a friendly bonded pair of best pals that would like to be adopted together. These seven and eight-year-old beagle pups love to lay on the couch and snuggle. Tonga...
CHICAGO, IL
KUTV

Dog Days Helping Paws helps animals transform into loving pets

OAKLEY, Utah (KUTV) — A new dog rescue has popped up in Oakley. Dog Days Helping Paws rescues dogs from shelters in Utah and other states. "They're usually at a shelter because they were found on the street, they have a medical problem, or some kind of behavioral problem," said Kaitlan Blacksher, director for Dog Days Helping Paws.
OAKLEY, UT
Observer

CBD for Dogs: Why Petly CBD Is the Paw-fect Choice

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links. CBD is pretty amazing and could provide your dog with many...
PETS
The Motley Fool

JAB Digs Its Paws Deeper Into Pet Care

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Protecting our furry family members is no small matter. The pet health insurance sector exceeded $2 billion last year, recording its sixth straight year of double-digit growth, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association.
PET SERVICES
themountvernongrapevine.com

Paws Against Domestic Violence Halloween Pet Parade

Have you heard about our first Paws Against Domestic Violence Halloween Pet Parade and Costume Contest Sunday, October 24th at Ariel-Foundation Park? Check-in begins at 1:15 pm and the parade will begin at 2 pm! Participate for $10 per pet. Each pet will get a swag bag and there will be prizes for costume category winners!
ANIMALS
KITV.com

Lend a Paw and Help Feed Maui’s At-Risk Pets

MAUI (KITV4) - Many Maui residents suffered job loss during the pandemic and delays receiving unemployment, feeding and caring for their own human family was the primary concern. The Maui Humane Society 4EverPets program is a community outreach initiative that was developed during COVID to assist financially impacted pet owners...
PETS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Press paws and shop Amazon's 40% off pet supplies sale

There’s a big difference between providing your dog or cat with their daily necessities and spoiling the little idiots stupid with presents and treats. Whichever route you’re going, Amazon’s 40% off pet supplies sale has more than enough pet food, beds, and tick medication to go around. Amazon Brand -...
PET SERVICES
