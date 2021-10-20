Helping young children develop healthy eating habits

Create good home environments where children can flourish, understand their strengths and view mistakes as gifts from which to learn. These are just a few of the takeaways from a recent webinar featuring a panel of child education and behavior experts. Parenting: Make the Most of Your Child’s Education, presented by Make It Better Media Group, was moderated by Susan B. Noyes, founder of Make It Better Media Group, while experts Tim Dohrer, Matthew Pietrafetta, Meryl Lipton, MD, PhD discussed how parents and teachers can best support children’s social, emotional and academic development. In recent years, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, teachers, parents and students – from pre-school through college – reported an increase in stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.
