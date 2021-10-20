CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helping young children develop healthy eating habits

Getting kids to eat healthy or try new foods...

SlashGear

Diets that 'trick' the body may offer protection against poor eating habits

Researchers with the University of California have found that diets mimicking fasting offer health benefits in mice, at least when followed regularly on five-day cycles. The faux fasting diet helped counteract the health impact of the high-calorie and high-fat diet fed to the mice, which were split into three groups and studied for more than two years.
EatThis

The #1 Worst Eating Habit That Ages You Faster, Says Expert

We all age—there's no stopping it. Despite our best efforts to make ourselves look young and stay youthful, our bodies will start to wrinkle and grow grey hairs and our brains will (hopefully) be all the wiser over the years. Nevertheless, there are ways some of our actions on this earth can result in adding even more years to our lives, including what we eat. This is why it's important to eliminate any terrible eating habits that can age you faster, like regularly eating ultra-processed foods.
EatThis

Eating Habits to Lower Your Cholesterol, According to Dietitians

If you find yourself struggling with high cholesterol, you're not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost 94 million U.S. residents aged 20 and older have high total cholesterol levels. Unfortunately, in many cases, having untreated high cholesterol can lead to serious health issues over...
#Healthy Eating
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

How vegetarian diets can be healthy for children

– The key word in planning any diet for children is growth. Studies show infants and children can grow well on meatless vegetarian diets and even without some dairy products if they are placed on stricter vegan regimens. But you need to do vegetarian diet planning for your child working with your child’s health care professional and/or a nutritionist to make sure all the adequate nutrients are provided. That being said, the benefits of a vegetarian diet have been associated with lower risk of heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. So if you want your infant or child to be on a vegetarian diet, I have some suggestions.
Thrive Global

Maximize your Brain Activities with Some Healthy Lifestyle Habits

Adopting a healthy lifestyle expands the life span of human life. It increases health and makes the person healthy and strong. Moreover, it makes the person looks beautiful and younger. If the person follows a bad lifestyle, so it will ruin the beauty of humans from both sides. Inner and outer beauty is dependent on healthy lifestyles, so if any one of them is not maintained, so this means the person does not have a healthy lifestyle.
uconn.edu

Encouraging Healthy Eating for Older Adults in West Hartford

This summer, the UConn Healthy Family CT SNAP-Ed program within the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources (CAHNR) expanded its nutrition education programming that encourages healthy eating for low-income older adults. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal program designed to help low-income individuals afford healthy food....
Motherhood Unfolding

Mindfulness Strategies for Young Children

Child Peeking From Behind LeafLory Shuff/Motherhood Unfolding. Mindfulness, this word has skyrocketed to popularity in the last few years, but if you have found yourself wondering what it actually entails, you are not alone. In this article, we will discuss what mindfulness is, the benefit of teaching it to our children, and of course strategies to put it all into practice. Ready to get mindful?
EatThis

The #1 Worst Eating Habit for Your Gut, Say Dietitians

Did you know that some eating habits—like consuming too many chemical sweeteners or eating too close to bedtime—can harm your gut health?. While these habits may seem innocent enough at first, they can actually have a negative impact on your gut microbiome. Because your gut is so closely connected to the rest of your body, it's important to keep it healthy at all times.
Thrive Global

Dr. Steven Cyr Explains The Importance and How to Adhere to Healthy Lifestyle Habits

Dr. Steven Cyr, a popular orthopedic surgeon based out of the US, has over 20 years of experience in performing complicated surgeries around the spine. He is also a certified musculoskeletal expert and cosmetologist surgeon. Dr. Steven Cyr always prioritizes the overall fitness and holistic well-being of his patients. Until...
Shorthorn

Healthy options for eating on and off campus

Psychology junior Aliyah Lalani eats two meals a day with a snack in between. These meals incorporate protein, vegetables and carbohydrates for balance. Lalani said she was a victim of bored snacking and decided to eat healthier during high school. She started working out more, meal prepping, cutting out excessive snacking and paying attention to her diet.
psychologytoday.com

What Does It Mean for Children and Families to Be Healthy?

Mental health affects and is affected by both social-emotional and early relational health. Social-emotional and early relational health are foundational to infant and early childhood mental health. Adult caregivers and parents have more power to support infant and early childhood mental health by focusing on their own health. This post...
marinmagazine.com

Expert Tips to Help Parents Raise Emotionally and Socially Healthy Children — and Make the Most of Their Education

Create good home environments where children can flourish, understand their strengths and view mistakes as gifts from which to learn. These are just a few of the takeaways from a recent webinar featuring a panel of child education and behavior experts. Parenting: Make the Most of Your Child’s Education, presented by Make It Better Media Group, was moderated by Susan B. Noyes, founder of Make It Better Media Group, while experts Tim Dohrer, Matthew Pietrafetta, Meryl Lipton, MD, PhD discussed how parents and teachers can best support children’s social, emotional and academic development. In recent years, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, teachers, parents and students – from pre-school through college – reported an increase in stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.
californiaagtoday.com

CalFresh Welcomes Texts on Healthy Eating

CalFresh Participants Welcome Texts on Benefits of California-Grown Produce. The buzz or chirp of an incoming text message started some San Diego County residents on the path to a healthier diet during this past year. In September 2020, most CalFresh participants in the county – more than 172,000 households – began receiving monthly text messages about the benefits of California-grown fruits and vegetables as part of a pilot program. CalFresh is for people with low income who meet federal income eligibility rules and want to add to their budget to put healthy and nutritious food on the table.
Harvard Health

Mindful eating can improve food habits, health

Taking a more mindful approach to eating may be a way to jumpstart better food habits and boost health. Lilian Cheung and Teresa Fung of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health recently spoke to CNN about making the switch to distraction-free meals focused on the full experience of eating.
9&10 News

Healthy Living: New Developments On Prevention Of HIV

More than 1.1 million Americans are living with HIV, and even though there is no cure, new advances in treatments make the disease no longer a death sentence. But now, new developments on the prevention side may stop people from being infected with HIV. Andrea Ludema explains more in today’s...
The Independent

9 best kids' memory games to help develop young minds

Kids have games on the brain, from hours spent playing “I spy” on long car journeys to racing home from school to play on their console, in a child’s world it doesn’t get much better than playing.But propose an activity on memory development and it might not create the same buzz.A crucial part of a child’s development is their memory, which needs to be exercised and stimulated to progress. That’s why memory games can help children (and adults) to improve everything from concentration and flexible thinking to speeding up recognition. It’s an all over workout for growing brains.How we testedWith...
thebeet.com

Obsessed With Healthy Eating? Read This

When does healthy eating cross the line into behavior that is unhealthy? While eating a predominantly plant-based diet is considered healthy and promotes physical and mental wellbeing and longevity, some people develop such an extreme focus on clean eating, it can cause distress, affect their health, social life, and relationships. Being obsessive about how healthy your food is can become a type of disordered eating called Orthorexia Nervosa, which has similarities to other eating disorders and at its most extreme, may require professional treatment.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Healthy Halloween treats and eats

Halloween is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean you have to be spooked by the sweets your child will be consuming. With some planning, preparation and creativity you can ensure that your child makes smart, healthy choices this Halloween. Halloween is a great time to talk with kids...
