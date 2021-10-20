CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Building resilience will require compromise on efficiency

By Andrew S. Jin
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs increasingly complex and optimized energy systems prepare to cope with a variety of risks including climate shocks and extreme weather events, a myopic focus on economic efficiency can significantly jeopardize critical energy services. This crisis arrived just months after Texas' electricity grid nearly collapsed due to extreme cold....

Nature.com

Curbing fossil fuels and a look inside cells — the week in infographics

Nature highlights three key infographics from the week in science and research. You have full access to this article via your institution. Some 20,000 people from 196 countries — including world leaders, scientists and activists — will converge in Glasgow, UK, on 31 October for COP26, the most anticipated United Nations climate summit in years. For many, the real challenges will come after the meeting in ensuring that governments actually follow through on their promises at home. This is particularly true for vague pledges by some nations to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. What scientists want to see is definitive action taken to move away from fossil fuels. The price of energy from renewable sources such as wind and solar has plummeted over the past decade, and in many places these sources are now cheaper than fossil fuels. In a report published on 13 October, the International Energy Agency projected that under current policies, coal consumption will peak and begin to decline as early as 2025; a peak in oil consumption will follow around a decade later. But the global economy still runs on fossil fuels, and scientists say the path forward will be anything but easy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Israel, touting technology, aims for zero emissions by 2050

Israel said Friday its hope to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, as thousands of protesters gathered in Tel Aviv to demand action ahead of next week's U.N. summit on climate change.As a small country, Israel contributes little to global warming, but officials say it has much to offer the world in terms of green technologies. Israel, which has already had to adapt to life in a parched region, is widely considered a world leader in areas such as solar energy storage, sustainable protein alternatives, agriculture technology and desalination. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the pledge in a...
AGRICULTURE
Bangor Daily News

Efficiency Maine offers free building energy code workshops

What: During October, November, and December, Efficiency Maine is offering free workshops on seven separate residential and commercial code provisions and best practices related to the 2015 International Energy Conservation Code. As of July 1, 2021, the IECC 2015 became the mandatory baseline energy code for all new construction in...
MAINE STATE
The Drum

New globalization: balancing the shift from efficiency to resilience

Great creativity knows no borders, but multiple external forces defining the 2020s have threatened to disrupt how successfully an idea can travel. From the stagnation of the global trade agenda to shifting geopolitical forces, digital and technological progress to concerns over inequality and climate change, the world is inherently riskier and more complicated than ever – and consumers are demanding more from the brands they engage with and buy from.
ECONOMY
KevinMD.com

The inverse relationship of efficiency and resilience

I was recently coaching a bright, energetic primary care physician in her first few years of practice. She was working through her Life’s Purpose statement, an exercise we often recommend. At the end of her admirable statement, she tagged on “with efficiency.” Naturally, we explored this a bit. Our conversation meandered toward an interesting conclusion: the more she focused on efficiency, the more likely she was to feel overwhelmed and to deny herself basic human needs (like drinks of water and potty breaks). Her effort to accomplish as much work as she could in a day was reducing her resilience.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
enr.com

US Dept. of Energy Is Funding Grid-Interactive Efficient Building Projects

U.S. Dept. of Energy grants will fund $61 million going toward 10 “smart building” pilot programs across the nation aimed at increasing energy efficiency and cutting energy use during times of peak demand. More than 7,000 homes, workplaces and other structures will be converted into grid-interactive efficient buildings, known as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Deep mitigation of CO and non-CO greenhouse gases toward 1.5"‰Â°C and 2"‰Â°C futures

Stabilizing climate change well below 2"‰Â°C and towards 1.5"‰Â°C requires comprehensive mitigation of all greenhouse gases (GHG), including both CO2 and non-CO2 GHG emissions. Here we incorporate the latest global non-CO2 emissions and mitigation data into a state-of-the-art integrated assessment model GCAM and examine 90 mitigation scenarios pairing different levels of CO2 and non-CO2 GHG abatement pathways. We estimate that when non-CO2 mitigation contributions are not fully implemented, the timing of net-zero CO2 must occur about two decades earlier. Conversely, comprehensive GHG abatement that fully integrates non-CO2 mitigation measures in addition to a net-zero CO2 commitment can help achieve 1.5"‰Â°C stabilization. While decarbonization-driven fuel switching mainly reduces non-CO2 emissions from fuel extraction and end use, targeted non-CO2 mitigation measures can significantly reduce fluorinated gas emissions from industrial processes and cooling sectors. Our integrated modeling provides direct insights in how system-wide all GHG mitigation can affect the timing of net-zero CO2 for 1.5"‰Â°C and 2"‰Â°C climate change scenarios.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Promises, power plants and politics: China's position ahead of COP26

Days before the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow, China has submitted a renewed emissions-cutting plan that failed to include substantial new commitments to drastically reduce carbon output in the near future from the world's biggest polluter. As part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, all countries agreed to slash emissions to limit temperature rises, and to submit ambitious plans for further cuts every five years. Ahead of the summit, which begins Sunday, we look at China's position.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cop26 cruise ship forced to run on fossil fuels despite ability to use clean onshore energy

A cruise ship hosting over 3,000 Cop26 attendees and workers in Glasgow will have to run on fossil fuels, despite being equipped to use clean onshore energy.The MS Silja Europa is one of two vessels to have been procured by the government amid a lack of accommodation in Glasgow ahead of Cop26. Over 25,000 people are expected to attend the climate summit.Shore power systems allow vessels to receive electricity from land while docked, enabling them to switch off their auxiliary engines. However, the port hosting the ship, like most UK ports, does not have onshore power capabilities suitable for medium...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

G20 leaders to confront energy prices, other economic woes

ROME — (AP) — Leaders of the Group of 20 countries gathering for their first in-person summit since the pandemic took hold will confront a global recovery hampered by a series of stumbling blocks: an energy crunch spurring higher fuel and utility prices, new COVID-19 outbreaks, and logjams in the supply chains that keep the economy humming and goods headed to consumers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
accountingtoday.com

Reconciliation bill likely to have a tax impact on energy-efficient buildings

It’s no secret that climate change is a top priority for the current administration. As part of the hotly debated tax and spending legislation moving through Congress — referred to as the “budget reconciliation” bill — the House proposed a laundry list of investments and incentives for upgrading homes and buildings alongside dozens of proposals promoting electric vehicles, energy storage, renewable power and a more dynamic electric grid.
CONGRESS & COURTS
pctonline.com

How to Build a More Resilient Supply Chain

If the last two years taught businesses anything, it is to be prepared for big surprises. And big surprises we had: the COVID-19 pandemic, major weather events, skyrocketing consumer demand and worldwide transportation bottlenecks. On their own, each of these could cause a supply chain challenge. Together, they created a...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Investigation of the effects of pretreatment on the elemental composition of ash derived from selected Nigerian lignocellulosic biomass

Lignocellulosic biomass is an important source of renewable energy and a potential replacement for fossil fuels. In this work, the X-ray fluorescence (XRF) method was used to analyze the elemental composition of raw and pretreated lignocellulosic biomass of cassava peels, corn cobs, rice husks, sugarcane bagasse, yam peels, and mixtures of cassava peels and yam peels, corn cobs and rice husks and all five biomass samples combined. The influence of particle size on elemental properties was investigated by screening the selected biomass into two size fractions, of an average of 300 and 435Â Âµm, respectively. The total concentration of Mg, Al, Si, P, S, Cl, Ca, Ti, Cr, Mn, Fe, Co, Cu, Zn, Sn, Ni, Br, Mo, Ba, Hg, and Pb were determined for each of the biomass samples before and after the different pretreatments adopted in this study. From the results of the analysis, there was a significant reduction in the concentration of calcium in all the analyzed biomass after the alkaline pretreatment with rice husks biomass having the lowest concentration of 66Â ppm after the alkaline pretreatment. The sulfur content of the acid pretreated biomass increased considerably which is likely due to the sulfuric acid used for the acid pretreatment. The fact that a mixture of biomass feedstock affects the properties of the biomass after pretreatment was validated in the mixed biomass of cassava peels and yam peels biomass as an example. The concentration of Mg in the mixed biomass was 1441Â ppm but was 200Â ppm and 353Â ppm in individual cassava peels and yam peels respectively. The results of this study demonstrated that pretreated mixtures of biomass have varied elemental compositions, which could be an important factor affecting downstream processes, especially if a hybrid feedstock is used in a large-scale application.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Home heating prices are skyrocketing, and there's nothing Biden can do about it

New York (CNN Business) — Americans are already dealing with sticker shock at the grocery store and when filling up at the pump. Next up: Home heating bills. US households that rely on natural gas for heating will spend an average of $746 to heat their homes this winter, up 30% from last winter, according to the Energy Information Administration. Retail natural gas prices are expected to hit the highest levels since the winter of 2005-2006.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Enhanced on-chip phase measurement by inverse weak value amplification

Optical interferometry plays an essential role in precision metrology such as in gravitational wave detection, gyroscopes, and environmental sensing. Weak value amplification enables reaching the shot-noise-limit of sensitivity, which is difficult for most optical sensors, by amplifying the interferometric signal without amplifying certain technical noises. We implement a generalized form of weak value amplification on an integrated photonic platform with a multi-mode interferometer. Our results pave the way for a more sensitive, robust, and compact platform for measuring phase, which can be adapted to fields such as coherent communications and the quantum domain. In this work, we show a 7"‰dB signal enhancement in our weak value device over a standard Mach-Zehnder interferometer with equal detected optical power, as well as frequency measurements with 2"‰kHz sensitivity by adding a ring resonator.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dysbiosis and structural disruption of the respiratory microbiota in COVID-19 patients with severe and fatal outcomes

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused over three million deaths worldwide. Understanding the pathology of the disease and the factors that drive severe and fatal clinical outcomes is of special relevance. Studying the role of the respiratory microbiota in COVID-19 is especially important as the respiratory microbiota is known to interact with the host immune system, contributing to clinical outcomes in chronic and acute respiratory diseases. Here, we characterized the microbiota in the respiratory tract of patients with mild, severe, or fatal COVID-19, and compared it to healthy controls and patients with non-COVID-19-pneumonia. We comparatively studied the microbial composition, diversity, and microbiota structure between the study groups and correlated the results with clinical data. We found differences in the microbial composition for COVID-19 patients, healthy controls, and non-COVID-19 pneumonia controls. In particular, we detected a high number of potentially opportunistic pathogens associated with severe and fatal levels of the disease. Also, we found higher levels of dysbiosis in the respiratory microbiota of patients with COVID-19 compared to the healthy controls. In addition, we detected differences in diversity structure between the microbiota of patients with mild, severe, and fatal COVID-19, as well as the presence of specific bacteria that correlated with clinical variables associated with increased risk of mortality. In summary, our results demonstrate that increased dysbiosis of the respiratory tract microbiota in patients with COVID-19 along with a continuous loss of microbial complexity structure found in mild to fatal COVID-19 cases may potentially alter clinical outcomes in patients. Taken together, our findings identify the respiratory microbiota as a factor potentially associated with the severity of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
fedtechmagazine.com

Complex Multicloud Environments Require the Right Tools to Maintain Efficiency

Carolyn Shapiro is a freelance journalist based in Burlington, Vt., with expertise in covering business and technology, health and science, consumer issues and the food industry. If two heads are better than one, as the saying goes, then multiple cloud platforms should deliver better outcomes for the IT operations of...
TECHNOLOGY
World Economic Forum

How digital transformation can build more resilient businesses

Through investment in digital transformation, businesses can lay the foundation for long-term resilience to future crises. From modernizing supply chains to prioritizing cybersecurity, organizations must act to keep pace with digital transformation. The recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic affords a huge opportunity for the world to prioritize digital transformation to...
TECHNOLOGY

